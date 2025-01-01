Moody's logo
Servicer Quality Assessment

A general insight into the operational quality of servicers’ loan servicing practices, relative to other servicers performing the same servicing role within a given country

Key features

Analysis is conducted by Structured Finance analysts who have expertise in the sector   

The Server Quality Assessment is a report made available publicly via moodys.com

The assessment uses a specialized rating scale ranging from SQ1 (Strong) to SQ5 (Weak)

SQAs are monitored continuously including being reviewed approximately every 12 months, or more frequently in the event of material changes

Typical uses

Can be requested by Residential Mortgage servicers to better position their services to structured finance issuers / obligors

Note: The Servicer Quality Assessment for Residential Mortgage Servicers is only available in the following jurisdictions: US, Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Australia

