Unpublished Monitored Loan Rating

A monitored credit rating of a loan which is distributed on an unpublished basis via an electronic platform to lenders
Delivered through a confidential data room to existing and prospective lenders with a click-through NDA and may be shared with unlimited third parties
Rating outcome available for syndication launch
An organization wishing to access the syndicated loan market for its financing needs, but is sensitive to the public dissemination of its ratings
Note: Subject to jurisdictional availability
