The global implementation of International Financial Reporting Standard (IFRS) 17 presents significant challenges around data, systems, processes, modeling, governance, and auditability.

Moody’s is revolutionizing the financial accounting process with cutting-edge solutions designed to navigate the complexities of IFRS 17.

By improving automation, governance, and controls for the IFRS 17 process, we can reduce production time as well as allow managers and auditors to review results with confidence.