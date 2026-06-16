Moody’s PFaroe

Risk analytics and reporting solutions for the investment market

Help enhance clarity, confidence, and control across your investment, risk, and regulatory workflows with Moody’s PFaroe. Designed for pension funds, insurers, and asset managers, PFaroe delivers the analytical capabilities and operational efficiencies to support more informed investment decisions, manage risk, and support evolving regulatory requirements.

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See the full picture

PFaroe solutions bring together market data, analytics, and reporting in a unified environment, helping you connect decisions across your entire portfolio.

  • Portfolio analytics: Analyze risk, return, and exposure across asset classes.
  • Scenario analysis: Evaluate the potential impact of economic and market shifts.
  • Regulatory reporting: Support compliance with consistent outputs to support audits.
  • Data integration: Consolidate internal and external data into a single framework.
  • Transparency: Provide clear, explainable insights for stakeholders and regulators.

 

Moody's PFaroe

Solutions for institutional risk management

01 Defined benefit

Defined benefit

Our defined-benefit pension analytics platform covers daily funding level monitoring, liability valuations, asset-liability management (ALM), value at risk attribution, climate risk reporting, optimizer tools, and automated reporting. PFaroe DB supports CFOs, CIOs, and Treasury teams with the snapshot intelligence they need for decisive action.

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02 Insurance

Insurance

Our analytics and reporting platform [M(1] supports alignment of investment strategies with an insurer’s liabilities, planning objectives, and risk profile. PFaroe supports better-informed decision-making and supports regulatory reporting, including climate scenario analysis.

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03 Endowment & foundations

Endowment & foundations

Leverage our dynamic investment risk and simulation analytics tool for endowment and foundation portfolios. PFaroe keeps mission objectives and spending requirements at the center of every investment decision, allowing organizations to evaluate how different allocation strategies perform under a range of economic scenarios.

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04 Wealth

Wealth

PFaroe is an analytics platform designed for the wealth and retirement market. The solution allows professionals to support regulatory assessments, evaluate strategic asset allocation options, and generate portfolio risk and simulation analytics tailored to wealth management and retirement investing needs.

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05 Portfolio management

Portfolio management

PFaroe’s flexible portfolio analytics and monitoring tools provide exposures, performance attribution, ex-post and ex-ante risk, and scenario analysis in a cloud-native solution with a rich interactive interface and API-first integration. We designed it to support the sophisticated demands of investment managers supporting asset retention and growth.

Who we serve

Tailored solutions for every institutional investor

01 Pension plans

Pension plans

PFaroe provides pension plans with tools to support risk management, from daily funding level monitoring and liability valuations to ALM forecasting and what-if scenario testing. Plans gain the analytical oversight needed to manage funded status risk, support regulatory obligations, and bring more decision-making in-house.

02 Insurers

Insurers

PFaroe supports insurers’ investment teams with capabilities for strategic asset allocation, ALM, and portfolio optimization. Seamlessly integrate liability-aware investing, capital constraints, and risk profiles to assist with smarter, more efficient decisions.

03 Wealth professionals

Wealth professionals

PFaroe delivers systematic portfolio risk and simulation analytics to help wealth managers and asset managers meet compliance and regulatory requirements for investment clients, including assessment tools for wealth management and retirement portfolios.

04 Nonprofit organizations

Nonprofit organizations

Endowments and foundations leverage PFaroe for investment risk and simulation analytics aligned to spend requirements and long-term mission objectives. Our tools allow organizations to evaluate allocation strategies that balance growth and liquidity.

05 Investment consultants & managers

Investment consultants & managers

PFaroe equips investment managers and consultants with flexible portfolio analytics covering exposures, performance attribution, ex-ante and ex-post risk, and comprehensive reporting — all in a single, integrated platform designed to support and grow assets under management.

Turn complexity into clarity

Key product features

PFaroe solutions help you move from fragmented processes to a cohesive, insight-driven workflow so you can spend less time reconciling data and more time driving strategy.

 

  • Integrated analytics: Bring together risk, performance, and scenario analysis in a single platform to reduce silos and improve decision-making.
  • Flexible data framework: Ingest, normalize, and manage data from multiple sources to maintain consistency and accuracy across workflows.
  • Adaptable reporting: Automate complex reporting processes and deliver outputs tailored to internal stakeholders and regulators.
  • Portfolio and strategy optimization: Enhance portfolio performance by aligning asset allocation with liability profiles to support regulatory requirements.
  • Scenario and stress testing: Model multiple market conditions to understand potential impacts and strengthen resilience.

GET IN TOUCH

Speak to our team

Discover how PFaroe solutions can help you improve decision-making, enhance transparency, and achieve better outcomes across your organization.