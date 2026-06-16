Help enhance clarity, confidence, and control across your investment, risk, and regulatory workflows with Moody’s PFaroe. Designed for pension funds, insurers, and asset managers, PFaroe delivers the analytical capabilities and operational efficiencies to support more informed investment decisions, manage risk, and support evolving regulatory requirements.
PFaroe solutions support critical workflows across investment and risk teams:
PFaroe solutions bring together market data, analytics, and reporting in a unified environment, helping you connect decisions across your entire portfolio.
Our defined-benefit pension analytics platform covers daily funding level monitoring, liability valuations, asset-liability management (ALM), value at risk attribution, climate risk reporting, optimizer tools, and automated reporting. PFaroe DB supports CFOs, CIOs, and Treasury teams with the snapshot intelligence they need for decisive action.
Leverage our dynamic investment risk and simulation analytics tool for endowment and foundation portfolios. PFaroe keeps mission objectives and spending requirements at the center of every investment decision, allowing organizations to evaluate how different allocation strategies perform under a range of economic scenarios.
PFaroe is an analytics platform designed for the wealth and retirement market. The solution allows professionals to support regulatory assessments, evaluate strategic asset allocation options, and generate portfolio risk and simulation analytics tailored to wealth management and retirement investing needs.
PFaroe’s flexible portfolio analytics and monitoring tools provide exposures, performance attribution, ex-post and ex-ante risk, and scenario analysis in a cloud-native solution with a rich interactive interface and API-first integration. We designed it to support the sophisticated demands of investment managers supporting asset retention and growth.
PFaroe provides pension plans with tools to support risk management, from daily funding level monitoring and liability valuations to ALM forecasting and what-if scenario testing. Plans gain the analytical oversight needed to manage funded status risk, support regulatory obligations, and bring more decision-making in-house.
PFaroe supports insurers’ investment teams with capabilities for strategic asset allocation, ALM, and portfolio optimization. Seamlessly integrate liability-aware investing, capital constraints, and risk profiles to assist with smarter, more efficient decisions.
PFaroe delivers systematic portfolio risk and simulation analytics to help wealth managers and asset managers meet compliance and regulatory requirements for investment clients, including assessment tools for wealth management and retirement portfolios.
Endowments and foundations leverage PFaroe for investment risk and simulation analytics aligned to spend requirements and long-term mission objectives. Our tools allow organizations to evaluate allocation strategies that balance growth and liquidity.
PFaroe equips investment managers and consultants with flexible portfolio analytics covering exposures, performance attribution, ex-ante and ex-post risk, and comprehensive reporting — all in a single, integrated platform designed to support and grow assets under management.
PFaroe solutions help you move from fragmented processes to a cohesive, insight-driven workflow so you can spend less time reconciling data and more time driving strategy.
Discover how PFaroe solutions can help you improve decision-making, enhance transparency, and achieve better outcomes across your organization.