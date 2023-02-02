Managing risk, complying with regulations, and staying on track with your financial goals is a balancing act.
Moody’s Risk and Finance solutions help banks confidently navigate the ever-changing financial and regulatory landscape in order to build a stronger, more competitive bank of the future.
Moody’s Risk and Finance solutions combine data, analytics, software, and governance frameworks to help banks manage risks, identify opportunities, and address regulatory demands to support safe and sound growth.
Banks today face pressures from increased competition, regulatory complexities, market volatility, and the broader evolving risk landscape. The critical role of risk and finance functions is to support business agility and competitiveness, while addressing regulatory demands and ensuring accuracy and effective risk management.
However, fragmented data, outdated models, and manual processes within these workflows create inconsistencies, increase operational burden and ultimately impact growth.
Moody’s Integrated Risk and Finance is a suite of interconnected solutions that embeds excellence at every step of these banking workflows. Our offering unites Moody’s proprietary data, scenarios and models, with leading workflow software and governance frameworks – all to create a common, efficient and solid foundation that helps to balance growth, risk and regulatory demands with confidence.
Our solutions also designed with cloud-native scalability, end-to-end workflow automation, and AI-driven efficiencies – all to ensure that banks can build a future-ready, high-performance risk and finance function.
Moody’s balance sheet risk management solutions allow you to identify, measure, and manage risks across your balance sheet to create a holistic view of assets, liabilities, and opportunities. These help you to analyze your cashflows, improve capital, liquidity and investment management processes, proactively manage risks and steer towards your financial goals with confidence.
Balance sheet risk management solutions cover the following workflows:
Our regulatory compliance and reporting solutions help your organization meet regulatory compliance requirements and achieve your strategic financial goals. Rely on our regulatory expertise and experience to achieve precision, transparency, and speed in the measurement and reporting of regulatory capital for credit, market, and operational risks. Automate regulatory workflows to improve accuracy, reduce costs and address compliance with evolving global standards.
Our regulatory compliance and reporting solutions cover:
Our reporting solutions cover:
We provide integrated data and analytics to enhance the integrity of your risk assessment and strengthen decision-making across your workflows.
Leverage valuable insights to enhance your existing workflows using:
Our governance framework can help you enhance the quality, transparency, traceability and consistency of your data that flows across all workflows.
Our model governance framework helps you address regulatory demands while ensuring operational efficiency and appropriate use across all financial and risk models, helping you build resilience and overall, a better risk culture.
While preparing for the CECL accounting standard with Moody’s, Teachers Federal Credit Union (TFCU) took the opportunity to refine its approach by bringing asset/liability management in-house. Recognizing the crisis, TFCU also calibrated a qualitative “q-factor” to better account for pandemic-driven risks.
With our specialized and agile intelligence, Moody’s brings together the best of data, experience, and best-practice capabilities to help organizations like yours navigate risk and unlock opportunity.
Stay on top of the latest standards, rules, and regulations to keep your bank ahead of the curve.
In this whitepaper, we interpret Basel IV through its historical context, suggest best practices and analyse consequences on stability of the financial system.
Our ALM solution — named category leader in the report — allows institutions worldwide to manage their enterprise-level ALM and liquidity risk as well as a broad range of regulatory and business needs.
