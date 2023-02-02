Moody's logo
Risk and Finance solutions

Managing risk, complying with regulations, and staying on track with your financial goals is a balancing act.

Moody’s Risk and Finance solutions help banks confidently navigate the ever-changing financial and regulatory landscape in order to build a stronger, more competitive bank of the future.

Banks today face pressures from increased competition, regulatory complexities, market volatility, and the broader evolving risk landscape. The critical role of risk and finance functions is to support business agility and competitiveness, while addressing regulatory demands and ensuring accuracy and effective risk management.

However, fragmented data, outdated models, and manual processes within these workflows create inconsistencies, increase operational burden and ultimately impact growth.

Moody’s Integrated Risk and Finance is a suite of interconnected solutions that embeds excellence at every step of these banking workflows. Our offering unites Moody’s proprietary data, scenarios and models, with leading workflow software and governance frameworks – all to create a common, efficient and solid foundation that helps to balance growth, risk and regulatory demands with confidence.

Our solutions also designed with cloud-native scalability, end-to-end workflow automation, and AI-driven efficiencies – all to ensure that banks can build a future-ready, high-performance risk and finance function.

Our solutions

01 Balance sheet risk management

Balance sheet risk management

Moody’s balance sheet risk management solutions allow you to identify, measure, and manage risks across your balance sheet to create a holistic view of assets, liabilities, and opportunities. These help you to analyze your cashflows, improve capital, liquidity and investment management processes, proactively manage risks and steer towards your financial goals with confidence.

Balance sheet risk management solutions cover the following workflows: 

  • Asset and liability management (ALM) 
  • Liquidity management
  • Capital management
  • Investments management
  • Financial planning
  • Credit portfolio management
  • Impairment accounting
02 Regulatory compliance and reporting

Regulatory compliance and reporting

Our regulatory compliance and reporting solutions help your organization meet regulatory compliance requirements and achieve your strategic financial goals. Rely on our regulatory expertise and experience to achieve precision, transparency, and speed in the measurement and reporting of regulatory capital for credit, market, and operational risks. Automate regulatory workflows to improve accuracy, reduce costs and address compliance with evolving global standards.

Our regulatory compliance and reporting solutions cover:

  • Regulatory capital
  • Regulatory liquidity
  • Capital adequacy
  • Capital stress testing
     

Our reporting solutions cover:

  • Regulatory 
  • Statistical
  • Transactional
  • Physical and Transition Risk; Sustainability
  • Business 
  • Self-service
Key capabilities

01 Data and analytics

Data and analytics

We provide integrated data and analytics to enhance the integrity of your risk assessment and strengthen decision-making across your workflows.

Leverage valuable insights to enhance your existing workflows using:

  • Financial and ratings data
  • Macroeconomic scenarios and forecasts 
  • Behavioral and credit (corporate, consumer, commercial) models 
02 Data quality and governance

Data quality and governance

Our governance framework can help you enhance the quality, transparency, traceability and consistency of your data that flows across all workflows.

03 Model risk and governance

Model risk and governance

Our model governance framework helps you address regulatory demands while ensuring operational efficiency and appropriate use across all financial and risk models, helping you build resilience and overall, a better risk culture.

Case study

In early 2020, financial institutions faced uncertainty as the pandemic disrupted the economy, impacting reserves, liquidity, and risk management.


While preparing for the CECL accounting standard with Moody’s, Teachers Federal Credit Union (TFCU) took the opportunity to refine its approach by bringing asset/liability management in-house. Recognizing the crisis, TFCU also calibrated a qualitative “q-factor” to better account for pandemic-driven risks.

The Moody's difference

With our specialized and agile intelligence, Moody’s brings together the best of data, experience, and best-practice capabilities to help organizations like yours navigate risk and unlock opportunity.

A century of trusted expertise and tailored solutions

For more than 100 years, financial institutions have trusted us as a dedicated partner. We tailor our solutions to help your organization navigate the complexities of the financial landscape, fostering strong partnerships that drive long-term success.

Unmatched intelligence for smarter decision-making

Our data-driven insights set us apart, combining private and public financial statements, award-winning models, economic scenarios, and robust physical and transition risk and sustainability data to deliver a deeper understanding of risk and opportunity.

Next-generation technology for business growth

We leverage the power of technology such as generative artificial intelligence (GenAI), machine learning, as well as cloud computing and APIs to deliver maximum value for your business – bring efficiencies, enhance agility, scalability, and automation, while optimizing costs.

Empowering success through expert guidance

Building on our deep-rooted expertise in risk, extensive resources, and innovative technology, we help customers build custom solutions to suit their organizational needs, as well as provide them with the skills they need to succeed.

News and views

whitepaper

Feb 02, 2023

 Moody's
Basel IV and the butterfly effect: A lesson in unintended consequences

In this whitepaper, we interpret Basel IV through its historical context, suggest best practices and analyse consequences on stability of the financial system.

research

Jul 19, 2023

 Moody's
Category leader in Chartis ALM Technology Systems 2023 Report

Our ALM solution — named category leader in the report — allows institutions worldwide to manage their enterprise-level ALM and liquidity risk as well as a broad range of regulatory and business needs.

