Risk and Finance solutions

Banks today face pressures from increased competition, regulatory complexities, market volatility, and the broader evolving risk landscape. The critical role of risk and finance functions is to support business agility and competitiveness, while addressing regulatory demands and ensuring accuracy and effective risk management.

However, fragmented data, outdated models, and manual processes within these workflows create inconsistencies, increase operational burden and ultimately impact growth.

Moody’s Integrated Risk and Finance is a suite of interconnected solutions that embeds excellence at every step of these banking workflows. Our offering unites Moody’s proprietary data, scenarios and models, with leading workflow software and governance frameworks – all to create a common, efficient and solid foundation that helps to balance growth, risk and regulatory demands with confidence.

Our solutions also designed with cloud-native scalability, end-to-end workflow automation, and AI-driven efficiencies – all to ensure that banks can build a future-ready, high-performance risk and finance function.