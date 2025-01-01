Moody’s Location Intelligence API enhances underwriting workflows for residential and small commercial insurers by integrating hazard, exposure, geospatial, and loss data from Moody’s Intelligent Risk Platform™ — a tool designed to provide vital insights that streamline risk management and promote effective risk assessment.
Learn how advanced analytics and a cloud-based platform help underwriters identify and price risk more accurately, helping provide a competitive edge in the dynamic insurance market.
Moody’s Location Intelligence API tool provides high-quality data and key catastrophe insights that enhance underwriting decision-making and help you better understand and manage risks.
Location Intelligence API delivers key data and insights to help you improve business decisions and better manage risk.
Moody’s Location Intelligence API delivers more than 100 data layers across multiple kinds of data: hazard, location, risk score, model, and exposure. These insights play a critical role in helping users understand and manage risks and offering granular, location-specific attributes about potential hazards, exposures, and their associated costs.
The Moody’s geocoding engine is tailored to the specific needs of insurers and their exposure data. Location Intelligence API leverages the same geocoding science used across all Moody’s applications, allowing underwriters to access a more consistent view of risk and avoid minor location discrepancies that could trigger major shifts and potentially distort a property’s risk profile.
Through extensive exposure data, insurance underwriters can access detailed property characteristics. Location Intelligence API includes data for more than 100 million residential and commercial US properties, so insurers can pre-fill exposure to facilitate “no questions asked,” augment existing exposure, or validate existing data. Underwriters can seamlessly integrate granular exposure data available via API to allow for accurate risk pricing and reduce underwriting errors, promoting efficient decision-making.
By leveraging deep hazard insights, insurance underwriters can implement knock-out screening by better understanding the potential risks that can impact a location. Location Intelligence API delivers real-time hazard insights from Moody’s RMS catastrophe models to automate and speed up location processing with no manual intervention. This data-driven approach promotes efficient underwriting, optimized portfolio risk management, and a competitive edge in the market.
Moody’s Risk Scores, accessible via the Location Intelligence API, distill complex catastrophe model analytics into a simple and easy-to-use score between 1 and 10 that streamlines risk selection and expedites decision-making. Underpinned by big data and catastrophe simulation, Risk Scores account for the vulnerability of user-defined building stock to illuminate potential exposures and promote proactive risk mitigation. This comprehensive, data-driven approach facilitates effective risk management, improving profitability and competitiveness in the residential and small commercial insurance market.
Only the Location Intelligence API provides loss cost data for individual properties, equipping insurance underwriters with the same analytics used by the catastrophe modeling team. This data expedites risk-based pricing by providing location-specific estimates of average annual losses. Moody’s Loss Costs empower consistency from underwriting to portfolio management, resulting in reduced volatility, greater control, and improved predictability.
Discover the value of the data underpinning the Location Intelligence API with Moody’s US Property Insights Map. Our interactive map showcases the depth and breadth of Moody’s underwriting insights, including property risk scores, exposure and hazard data, and loss costs analytics.
Choosing the right data provider to support residential and small commercial underwriting is crucial. The residential and small commercial underwriting buyer’s guide provides data that helps you ask critical questions so you can select a provider that delivers high-quality data, seamless integration, and ongoing support.
Navigate the complexities of underwriting residential and small commercial properties with Moody’s Loss Cost data, a key feature of Location Intelligence API.
Integrating detailed loss cost insights into the underwriting process enhances risk evaluation and pricing strategy, reinforcing data-driven decisions in an ever-competitive insurance environment.
Interested in learning more about our offerings? Our solutions specialists are ready to help.