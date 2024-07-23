Risk Modeler provides faster insights and agile decision-making with 24/7 availability and model runs up to 10 times faster than equivalent RiskLink systems. Its cloud-native architecture allows for quick scaling of operations without the need for additional hardware, giving firms the performance and flexibility needed to drive data-driven decisions and fuel business growth.

By integrating Risk Modeler into its HX Analytics division, Howden was able to streamline HX's data environment, automating workflows and providing scalable, flexible risk insights for customers while reducing operational costs and supporting long-term business growth.