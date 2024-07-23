Today's evolving risk landscape requires risk professionals to make fast and accurate underwriting, risk transfer, and pricing decisions.
Designed to address the complex challenges at hand, Moody’s Risk Modeler™ is a next-generation cloud-based modeling application that delivers real-time risk analytics as well as detailed loss models, third-party, and high-definition (HD) models. It’s compatible with other on-premises applications as well as other Intelligent Risk Platform™ (IRP) applications through modern APIs — helping organizations operate seamlessly between applications while uncovering deeper risk insights.
Discover how establishing Risk Modeler within your interconnected risk life cycle can deliver faster analytics, deeper insights, and more efficient workflows.
By creating a unified view across catastrophe risk analytics, we streamline your workflows, increase efficiency, and help you make more informed risk management decisions.
Moody’s Risk Modeler™ is built with a deep understanding of customer needs and incorporates the latest technological innovations. Explore the top 10 key drivers behind the growing adoption of Risk Modeler.
Risk Modeler empowers businesses by automating up to 80% of low-value tasks through open APIs and common workflows. By eliminating routine catastrophe modeling tasks like data extraction, transformation, and analysis, Risk Modeler drastically reduces manual effort. This frees up resources for high-value projects, allowing teams to focus on strategic initiatives. Streamlining workflows on Risk Modeler not only accelerates decision-making but also improves data quality and enhances productivity, fueling business growth and innovation.
Moody's RMS™ industry-leading high-definition (HD) models are exclusively available on Risk Modeler. HD models deliver the most realistic representation of losses, allowing for more accurate capital management, portfolio steering, and pricing workflows. By leveraging the latest in modeling advancements, Risk Modeler helps firms manage risk with greater confidence and respond effectively to dynamic market conditions.
Risk Modeler provides faster insights and agile decision-making with 24/7 availability and model runs up to 10 times faster than equivalent RiskLink systems. Its cloud-native architecture allows for quick scaling of operations without the need for additional hardware, giving firms the performance and flexibility needed to drive data-driven decisions and fuel business growth.
By integrating Risk Modeler into its HX Analytics division, Howden was able to streamline HX's data environment, automating workflows and providing scalable, flexible risk insights for customers while reducing operational costs and supporting long-term business growth.
Risk Modeler provides access to all licensed models — dating back to Version 18 — in one cloud-native platform, simplifying model and change management. Firms can quickly adopt models without having to create new infrastructure to manage the latest versions. With all your catastrophe models — as well as exposure and results data — in one location, it is dramatically easier to compare model results side by side. This streamlined approach boosts operational efficiency, frees up resources for strategic tasks, and helps organizations stay up to date with the latest in risk modeling.
Moody’s delivers Risk Modeler updates every six weeks, making sure your firm always has access to the latest capabilities without manual software updates. In just the last year, we released the IRP Navigator, an AI-powered assistant exclusive to clients on Moody’s Intelligent Risk Platform™. Our ongoing investment in the platform helps businesses seamlessly integrate cutting-edge tools into workflows, stay ahead of industry trends, and adopt new technologies quickly.
Risk Modeler simplifies the onboarding of third-party data by automatically converting Oasis Open Exposure Data (OED) and Verisk/AIR’s Catastrophe Exposure Database Exchange (CEDE) into Exposure Data Modules (EDMs). Firms can quickly incorporate exposure from non-Moody’s systems into Risk Modeler without dedicating significant resources to conversion. This automated process minimizes manual effort, simplifies operations, and allows businesses to use relevant external data to improve their risk assessments.
Every Risk Modeler subscription includes Risk Data Exchange, allowing for fast, secure sharing of exposure, losses, and program information within a growing network of trusted partners on the Intelligent Risk Platform. Risk Data Exchange simplifies data sharing, reduces manual processes, and promotes strong governance through audit logs and administrator approvals. By connecting firms across the insurance value chain, Risk Data Exchange optimizes resources, enhances collaboration, and maintains data accuracy while reducing ownership costs.
Risk Modeler’s Model Composer provides the flexibility to create your own view of risk with intuitive and advanced parameter controls. Catastrophe modelers can adjust event frequency, vulnerability curves, and scale losses to reflect their unique insights and market expertise. As such, underwriting and portfolio steering strategies are informed by model results that align with actual loss experience.
For over 20 years, Moody’s RMS Event Response team has been monitoring real-time catastrophes to provide clients with information and products to assess the potential impact on their own portfolios. Integration of our Event Response services and Moody’s HWind insights into Risk Modeler provides faster, more comprehensive real-time information, helping organizations assess and manage risk during catastrophic events with greater speed and confidence.
Risk Modeler unifies management of over 700 risk models into a single streamlined workflow, including in-house models and 300 from Nasdaq’s Risk Modeling for Catastrophes. This comprehensive suite of third-party models spans across vendors, regions, perils, and lines of business, offering greater flexibility and broader risk perspectives. By reducing the need for multiple modeling systems, Risk Modeler enhances the efficiency of managing exposure and results data, providing a more comprehensive view of risk.
Risk Modeler helps accelerate model change management, allowing you to validate new models faster and more seamlessly at a lower cost and with fewer resources. Conversely, organizations reliant on on-premises environments for model validation will often find themselves entangled in an arduous change management process. Discover how Risk Modeler addresses some of the most common model change management challenges (re)insurers face.
Choosing risk software that aligns to your specific needs can be challenging. The Moody’s risk modeling application buyer’s guide helps you ask critical questions about modeling capabilities, business integration tools, and risk fundamentals so your organization can enhance performance and unlock growth opportunities.
In a complex risk landscape, firms face inefficiencies and high costs when managing multivendor risk modeling environments, requiring reconciliation across diverse exposure and loss schemas. The integration of Moody’s Intelligent Risk Platform and Nasdaq’s Risk Modeling platform streamlines workflows, supporting over 700 risk models and reducing operational burdens with unified, scalable solutions.
Efficient organization of risk data is essential for effective decision-making, strategic planning, and operational efficiency, yet firms often struggle with implementing a cohesive top-down data management approach. To address this, Moody’s Risk Modeler™ helps enhance data organization and automation through cross-app data tagging and has features that allow stakeholders to streamline collaboration and improve efficiency.
Organizations increasingly leverage digital transformation strategies like adopting software-as-a-service (SaaS) platforms to streamline operations, enhance productivity, and improve profitability. Moody’s Intelligent Risk Platform exemplifies this approach by employing a SaaS model, relieving customers of IT burdens such as software maintenance, environment updates, and procurement typically associated with on-premises risk modeling systems.
With access to over 700 models on Moody’s Risk Modeler™, users can seamlessly combine Moody’s RMS, custom, and third-party models to create unique risk views and conduct detailed sensitivity tests. The platform simplifies workflows by supporting diverse data formats, enhancing exposure inputs, and streamlining financial modeling and data conversion for optimized risk management.
Interested in learning more about our offerings? Our solutions specialists are ready to help.