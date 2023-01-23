In today’s competitive market, reinsurers need efficient, advanced tools to secure new business opportunities and maintain a competitive edge. Organizations leveraging automation and streamlined submission processes can quickly assess the risk-reward profiles of deals and their portfolio impact, outpacing peers who rely on outdated systems.

Moody’s TreatyIQ™ revolutionizes reinsurance treaty management by offering flexible structuring, real-time portfolio monitoring, and advanced analytics, setting a new standard for modern risk management in the reinsurance sector.