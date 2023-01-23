In today’s competitive market, reinsurers need efficient, advanced tools to secure new business opportunities and maintain a competitive edge. Organizations leveraging automation and streamlined submission processes can quickly assess the risk-reward profiles of deals and their portfolio impact, outpacing peers who rely on outdated systems.
Moody’s TreatyIQ™ revolutionizes reinsurance treaty management by offering flexible structuring, real-time portfolio monitoring, and advanced analytics, setting a new standard for modern risk management in the reinsurance sector.
TreatyIQ transforms the way reinsurance treaties are managed and analyzed. This advanced tool offers users the ability to structure treaty programs with flexibility, access powerful treaty analytics, and monitor portfolios in real time, thereby refining pricing and selection processes. At its core, TreatyIQ aims to streamline risk management workflows, elevate portfolio outcomes, and deliver cutting-edge analytics, empowering better risk assessment and decision-making.
TreatyIQ equips treaty underwriters with flexible program structuring and analytics, along with up-to-date portfolio monitoring for improved risk structuring and investment selection.
The interconnected nature of risk is increasingly complex and costly, amplifying crises’ impacts on businesses and posing significant challenges for insurers in understanding, predicting, pricing, and managing risk. Cloud-native technology offers reinsurers a powerful opportunity to future-proof their risk strategies while building more automated, resilient, and dynamic workflows. By harnessing agility, scalability, and innovation of the cloud, insurers can transform their approach to risk analytics and elevate their ability to navigate today’s evolving risk landscape.
At every step, from pre-bind to portfolio roll up, it’s essential for underwriters to monitor how individual cedants are performing and make sure portfolios remain balanced and profitable. TreatyIQ empowers underwriters to maximize treaty reinsurance profits, paving the way for business growth and investment opportunities.
Quickly assess the independent risk-reward profile of every new deal by comparing anticipated losses with projected income. Leverage marginal analysis and customizable technical pricing tools to evaluate the impact on your live portfolio with precision while tailoring pricing adjustments to reflect your specific underwriting expertise.
Accelerate roll ups for more frequent, up-to-date insights into assumed and net risk positions. Test various participation scenarios to shape renewal strategies, business plans, and outward reinsurance structures. With business hierarchies available through ExposureIQ™, gain a comprehensive view of your aggregate risk position, analyzing both exposure and loss for a deeper understanding of your portfolio.
Benchmark individual deals by analyzing losses against historical and real-time events. Quickly identify key contributing programs and portfolio segments across your portfolio to expedite your response to emerging catastrophes.
Integration with Risk Modeler™ allows Moody’s catastrophe analyses to run automatically within TreatyIQ, helping underwriters, streamlining workflows, and freeing catastrophe modeling teams to focus on higher-value tasks — all while maintaining a consistent view of risk.
With each treaty management application offering diverse features and capabilities, choosing the right one that best suits your needs can be challenging. Moody’s treaty management application buyer’s guide helps you ask the critical questions to optimize your portfolio, eliminate blind spots, and improve profitability.
The applications on the Intelligent Risk Platform leverage consistent engines and data stores as well as surface analytics that different personas in the risk chain depend upon, which allows for better collaboration and greater efficiency. For companies licensing TreatyIQ and Risk Modeler, catastrophe modeling jobs can be performed automatically in TreatyIQ workflows. Where ExposureIQ is licensed, treaty portfolio hierarchies created in TreatyIQ can be used in accumulation analyses in ExposureIQ. New shared capabilities are continuously added to improve collaboration and optimize workflow efficiency.
Disparate tools across modeling, accumulation, and treaty management workflows typically use different financial engines to calculate losses. Each solution may only capture a subset of reinsurance terms or apply them using an alternative approach creating inconsistent views of risk.
The applications on the Intelligent Risk Platform have been developed using a consistent financial model, making sure reinsurance terms are applied in the same way regardless of stage during the portfolio analysis process. The Moody’s RMS™ Financial Model can capture even the most complex treaty details, including reinstatements, aggregate limits, and cascading layers.
TreatyIQ provides reinsurance underwriters with deeper insights into the risk of incoming deals, supporting more informed and precise risk selection and pricing decisions. Its cloud-native architecture delivers a 36x increase in modeling speed over on-premises systems, providing near real-time portfolio monitoring for up-to-date risk assessments. The platform also simplifies the creation and analysis of complex treaty and portfolio structures, which may eliminate manual workarounds through its advanced financial model and contract language framework.
Calculating treaty analytics remains a challenging and time-consuming task for many property and casualty reinsurers since outdated tools and rigid workflows struggle to meet the demand for timely and accurate insights. Similar challenges arise when teams respond to real catastrophes or update risk views with new catastrophe models, calling for effective treaty analytics and high-quality data to enhance decision-making.
(Re)insurers typically use a range of tools from multiple vendors to support diverse workflows. A key requirement is accurately capturing and accounting for the details within legal contracts. The risks insurers manage are defined by the terms and conditions of primary policies, facultative cessions, traditional reinsurance treaties, and alternative risk transfer agreements — all of which must be integrated into a comprehensive financial model.
Interested in learning more about our offerings? Our solutions specialists are ready to help.