We cover clients in a range of sectors from banking, buy-side, and insurance to corporations and public sector organizations. Whatever your needs, we have the insights, capabilities, and tools to help you achieve your goals.
From ratings, investment research, and lending to balance sheet and portfolio management, we offer reliable, transparent, data-driven solutions, so that you can make informed decisions and navigate risk with confidence.
Whether you’re looking for structured finance expertise or macroeconomic data, our proven, integrated capabilities—covering credit, physical and transition, sustainable risk, and more—help you proactively mitigate risk, embrace innovation, and stay agile.
Our latest research and insights on interconnected risk.
Moody’s harnesses our comprehensive insights and expertise to uncover meaning amid uncertainty so that individuals and organizations can thrive.
Need more information or can’t find what you’re looking for? We’re here to help. Connect with us anytime, anywhere.
Chief of Staff to the CEO
Member, Executive Leadership Team
Cat Tucker is the Chief of Staff to the CEO of Moody's. Prior to this appointment, she was Head of Product & Strategy and led the experimentation and integration of generative intelligence within Moody's Ratings. Her additional responsibilities included experience design and digital transformation.
Cat has over 20 years of experience in financial services. She joined Moody's from JPMorgan Chase where her roles spanned across product management, digital capability development, business planning, and customer engagement.
Cat is a graduate of Howard University, Pennsylvania State University, and the University of Maryland.
You can follow her on LinkedIn.