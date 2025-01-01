Chief of Staff to the CEO

Member, Executive Leadership Team

Cat Tucker is the Chief of Staff to the CEO of Moody's. Prior to this appointment, she was Head of Product & Strategy and led the experimentation and integration of generative intelligence within Moody's Ratings. Her additional responsibilities included experience design and digital transformation.

Cat has over 20 years of experience in financial services. She joined Moody's from JPMorgan Chase where her roles spanned across product management, digital capability development, business planning, and customer engagement.

Cat is a graduate of Howard University, Pennsylvania State University, and the University of Maryland.



You can follow her on LinkedIn.