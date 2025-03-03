Orbis is the most powerful comparable data resource on private companies—and it covers listed companies too.
We go further than just providing information, we carefully capture a wide variety of data, then we treat, append, and standardize it to make it richer, more powerful, and easier to integrate.
Formerly a Bureau van Dijk (BvD) flagship solution, Orbis can help you simplify the decision-making process with extensive data, timely insights and cutting-edge tools aimed at helping you navigate an era of exponential risk and grow your business.
Orbis can help you find, analyze, and compare companies across the globe for better decision making and increased efficiency.
With more than 580 million entities and companies within Orbis, Moody's now delivers even more extensive data for our customers. More data means more actionable insights to manage risk, act decisively and advance their business.
Use the Orbis data to engage in strategic business development and customer relationship management (CRM) enrichment specifically tailored for the banking sector. Orbis can help banks resolve existing data issues by highlighting duplicate records and companies. It can also assist in harmonizing different datasets across your business, adding crucial data like activity codes, company size, company growth, corporate group details, and financial strength metrics to empower your salespeople to sell more effectively.
With WalletSizing® from Vallstein, available exclusively for banks within Orbis, you can unlock further revenue potential by identifying detailed insights into the banking products and services utilized by existing and prospective customers across over 90 million companies globally. This unique capability provides banks with a competitive edge by enabling more personalized and efficient service offerings, helping differentiate in a crowded market.
Orbis’ global company reference data, encompassing firmographics, company size metrics, and corporate hierarchies, along with our unique proprietary data types, caters to an enterprise's functional and analytical requirements.
With industry-leading coverage of over 580 million entities, our company reference data promotes enterprise-wide interoperability, and is available via a wide range of data integration options and applications to ensure seamless delivery to virtually any third-party or in-house data management system.
Orbis lets you analyze individual companies in detail and compare companies against each other. You can build specific searches to help you find potential target companies.
You also get exceptional coverage of deals and rumors with our M&A database, Orbis M&A, which is directly integrated into the Orbis database.
Moody’s Orbis database gives you access to information on hundreds of millions of private companies across the world. Use Orbis in your Anti-Money Laundering (AML), Know Your Customer (KYC), Client Due Diligence (CDD), and Enhanced Due Diligence processes.
Automate company checks for swift onboarding, comprehensive due diligence, and perpetual risk monitoring. And integrate Orbis’ award-winning data into Moody’s full suite of anti-financial crime solutions to achieve compliance, understand risk, and make decisions with confidence about who you work with.
We capture and treat private company information for better decision making and increased efficiency. We bring your supplier data ‘to life’ by enriching it with our content, and presenting it in simple dashboards, so you can interpret it quickly and work more efficiently.
Orbis helps you do fast company financial checks and in-depth analyses. Use its unique financial strength data and comparable, detailed financial reports to do credit assessments across multiple countries. And it can also be integrated with your own risk systems.
Use Cyber Risk Ratings by Bitsight in Orbis to understand the level of cybersecurity risk posed by your key third parties. With ratings on over 6 million entities within Orbis, Bitsight's cybersecurity ratings provide a concise summary of an organization’s cybersecurity performance, with security incident history—covering over seven years.
By using these analytics to understand and mitigate the cybersecurity risk posed by third parties, you can help protect your organization from significant financial, legal, operational, and reputational consequences.
Orbis combines company data with transfer pricing (TP) functionality, so you can plan, set policies, and manage risk. You can also document your compliance procedures to help with the full TP analysis process.
Our feasibility and savings analyses mean you can fine-tune your policies, create robust audit-defense analysis, and prepare TP documentation.
We’ve also created a full document management system to help with base erosion and profit shifting BEPS and country-by-country (CbC) reporting requirements.
Get in touch or book a demo to explore how we can help.
Our reports are in standardized formats to accommodate regional variations in filing regulations and accountancy practices so you can search and compare company information across borders.
With Orbis’s standardized formats, you can search for information on companies across regions and countries—using the same criteria. Possible search criteria you can use include actual financials, growth rates, and estimates. Also, Orbis lets you use a single activity code when you search globally, because we’ve mapped international and local industry codes.
We are masters of corporate ownership and the go-to resource for beneficial ownership. Our data includes 1.9bn ownership links, 1.7bn historic ownership links, and 218m active ownership links.
Our corporate trees reveal the ownership of your potential and existing business partners and third-party associates, including the beneficial owners. You can also review their corporate group as a whole and screen it for adverse news as well as PEPs and sanctions with additional modules in our solution suite.
Identifying companies that are sanctioned is one challenge. But how do you identify companies that are sanctioned because they are remotely linked to sanctioned companies or individuals?
We call these companies "sanctioned by extension". They’re not on any sanctions list, but you could still be fined for trading with them in certain jurisdictions. It’s a big challenge. So how do you identify them, continue to monitor the situation, and avoid breaching regulations?
Use Orbis’s financial models to work with our standardized company reports, to gain transparent, independent views and predictive indicators of a company’s financial strength. With these financial strength metrics, you’ll be able to assess companies more quickly and with greater certainty. They’ll also help you benchmark your own models.
Additionally, Orbis offers you access to modelled projected financials for predictive analyses.
Boost your ability to assess companies’ financial strength, where financial information is not available, with Orbis’s qualitative scores. Qualitative scores are based on non-financial information, including:
The size and strength of shareholding companies and subsidiaries
A company’s management and number of directors
A company’s experience and structure, such as years in business, number of employees, and capital and legal form
To make sure that Orbis’s data is as comprehensive, wide-ranging, and as detailed as possible, we collect data from more than 170 providers, as well as hundreds of our own sources, around the world.
And, after carefully capturing this wide variety of information, we treat, append, and standardize it to make it richer, more powerful, and easier for you to interrogate.
Our approach includes:
Linking data sources
Standardizing financials
Cross referencing industry codes
Applying standardized classifications, terms, and names
Offering comparable, reactive financial strength metrics
Applying quality control and data governance
Whether you prefer to pull data yourself, via our Orbis web interface, through our Catalysts, APIs or industry connectors, or prefer to have it pushed to your existing infrastructure via our bulk feed, cloud, or real-time delivery, we have many ways to connect. We also deliver data through our extensive global partnership network.
Even though varying legal filing obligations make it a challenge to capture private company information, more than 99% of the companies Orbis covers are private. We are committed to capturing, treating, and delivering the highest quality private company information available. In cases where full financial information is not available, Orbis still provides a financial strength indicator.
Discover a range of Orbis Country Products tailored to meet your business needs across various countries. Each product offers detailed information on companies, enabling you to research, analyze, and search for specific profiles with ease.
