Strengthen your risk management processes across a number of different industries, sectors, and functions through detailed, integrated data.
From master data management to corporate finance and supplier risk management, Moody's has solutions to help you increase efficiency, speed decision making, and improve the resiliency of your business.
In the asset management and investment industry, gaining insight that provides a competitive advantage is key, particularly in today’s interconnected, fast-paced global environment, where quickly identifying investment opportunities and risks can be the difference between success and failure.
Whether assessing investment and portfolio risk, implementing quantitative trading strategies, or managing regulatory needs, access to quality third-party data and sophisticated analytical tools, can help provide an edge.
Moody’s can help asset managers and investment professionals by providing:
Globally standardized financial information for over 190 million companies
Over 500 million financial ratings and scores
Near-zero latency news and alerts
Bank underwriting involves intricacies that underwriting professionals, bank regulators, and government professionals need to master to best serve internal and external stakeholders.
To build a risk profile of existing and potential clients and monitor them over time, granular and globally standardized data is needed to confirm legal identities, assess the financial risks of individuals and entities, set pricing terms, keep up to date with credit portfolios, and stay on top of constantly changing regulatory obligations.
Moody’s can help bank underwriters and government agencies with:
Globally detailed financial statements for approximately 46,000 banks
Data on over 470 million global entities across more than 200 countries
Bankruptcy, default, and recovery data
Corporate finance and M&A actions can support inorganic growth by helping companies expand into new markets and geographies via cross-border investments, or through mergers and acquisitions to expand operations, diversify supply chains, and acquire new technologies. Government agencies also need to understand and monitor this activity for national security, tax and competitive purposes.
To successfully participate in, or monitor corporate finance and M&A activities, both public and private entities need data on rumors, deals, companies and comparables to help support decision making.
Moody’s can help with corporate finance and M&A activities by providing:
Data on over 2.6 million deals and rumors spanning more than 25 years
Global coverage on over 158 million patents linked to 2.4 million companies
Access to over 190 million company financials
Organizations are increasingly relying on data-driven decision making. Today’s competitive environment pushes them to achieve better and faster decisions, but they often struggle without the complete and accurate data required to successfully harness its power.
Integrating trusted third-party data as a core component of an enterprise master data management (MDM) program helps address these challenges by enabling a 360° customer view, streamlining supplier decisioning, and creating more efficient compliance and regulatory screening.
Moody's can help you build a successful MDM program by providing:
Extensive global entity coverage of over 470 million companies
Comparable ownership structures with over 1.9 billion links
Data remediation services to help accelerate your MDM objectives
Intellectual property is a key differentiator and companies use patents to increase market share, to protect the business, and to enter into joint partnerships to reduce costs and increase go-to-market speed.
Government agencies need patent data to monitor strategic assets, understand industry trends, and track intangible asset valuations. Both public and private sector entities need rich, granular data to help perform competitive benchmarking, link patents to their entities and owners, understand trends in the short-term, and scan the technology horizon for a longer-term view.
Moody’s can help you with your patent research and analysis needs by providing:
Data on over 20 million patent transactions
Over 25 years of deal data, including 2.6 million deals and rumors
Over 2.4 million entities with IP data and over 158 million patents
Stakeholders such as law firms, academic institutions, libraries, and government entities need to be able to gather a high volume of fact-based data to inform research on diverse audiences.
Challenges can arise when individuals and entities provide out-of-date, incomplete, unstructured, or inaccurate data, creating time-consuming tasks for researchers, who need to aggregate and quality review information from several different parties.
Moody’s can help address the needs of researchers with:
Firmographic data on over 470 million global entities, with data matched through both proprietary and industry-standard identifiers
Over 1.9 billion ownership links, including parent/group and ownership analytics
Data on over 400 million people
Sales and marketing require a streamlined data sharing approach to unlock valuable insights in order to achieve business objectives. Challenges often arise when there are inconsistencies and gaps in client and prospect data.
In addition, mergers, acquisitions, ownership changes, personnel changes, or economy-based financial fluctuations can prove daunting for sales and marketing professionals to stay on top of while pulling information from various sources.
Moody’s can help address sales and marketing needs with:
Data on over 400 million people and 1.9 billion ownership links
Globally standardized financial statements for over 190 million entities worldwide
Technographic digital data that includes digital entity resolution and hundreds of millions of domains and technographic attributes
WalletSizing® data from Vallstein is available specifically for banks looking to add a crucial layer of strategic insight by providing estimated annual spend on specific goods and services for over 90 million companies worldwide
As supply chains grow more complex, so do the risks they bring. From credit and compliance to fair trade and environmental, emerging risks in supply chains need to be monitored and managed before they have a business impact. Whether reviewing potential and existing suppliers for operational, reputational, environmental, or other business risks, timely, granular data is needed to help facilitate supplier risk assessment.
Moody's can help you build a 360° view of your suppliers by providing:
Data on over 470 million global entities
Sustainability scores for over 340 million companies globally
Access to over 1.9 billion ownership links, including over 214 million active links
Tax and transfer pricing intricacies require tax professionals to be able to mitigate the risks associated with taxpayer activity and financial statuses, as well as to efficiently analyze and comprehensively document transfer pricing and gather transactional data for customs applications.
Challenges can arise when individuals and businesses don’t provide complete, up-to-date, or accurate information to inform a tax assessment, transfer pricing determination, or customs policy.
Moody’s can help address tax and transfer pricing needs with:
Financial and credit data that includes detailed financial statements for millions of entities
Tax and transfer pricing data that helps combat tax base erosion and profit shifting
Complementary data sets such as royalty rates, lending margins, and commodity prices
Trade credit fosters collaboration between businesses to make efficient use of short-term capital to accomplish various shared objectives, allowing for the growth of businesses and the establishment of long-term customer relationships.
Challenges can arise when it is necessary to quickly assess risks during the customer onboarding process and effectively monitor changes to existing customer risk profiles.
Moody’s can help address trade credit needs with:
Behavioral data, including detailed spending and AP data in many supply chain categories
Credit monitoring alerts on bankruptcies, liens, and other actions
Firmographic data that includes information from millions of entities worldwide
Failing to update data regularly can have significant consequences.
On February 27, 2025, Chartis Research published its second Financial Crime and Compliance (FCC50) ranking and report. The FCC50 report evaluated nearly 300 vendors across core financial crime disciplines and identified 50 leaders in financial crime and compliance.
What has helped Asset Managers and Investment Professionals stay on top of market movements and global shifts is the implementation of a robust risk management process, from the front office to the back, to provide a 360° view of investment and portfolio risk.
As we move from an era of central banks injecting liquidity into the financial system to one of monetary tightening, the time of “easy money” is quickly giving way to global inflationary pressures and rapidly rising interest rates.
While deal volumes are trending down this year, the value of transactions is growing, as larger companies join forces to capture more market share or diversify their businesses.
A third-party data provider can help you increase efficiency and minimize the costs associated with your patent research and analysis by providing consolidated and globally standardized data at scale.
Research professionals across a variety of industries need to analyze large volumes of data to be successful in their role. Their organizations depend on their ability to analyze the data both efficiently and effectively. So, the timeliness and accuracy of the data are paramount.
Get in touch or book a demo to explore how we can help.