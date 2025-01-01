We cover clients in a range of sectors from banking, buy-side, and insurance to corporations and public sector organizations. Whatever your needs, we have the insights, capabilities, and tools to help you achieve your goals.
Chief Corporate Affairs Officer
Member, Executive Leadership Team
Christine Elliott is Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at Moody’s. She leads Moody’s dialogue with key stakeholders, including employees, policymakers, government officials and media to deepen understanding of the company's mission to be the definitive source of relevant insights on exponential risk.
Christine has more than 25 years in senior level corporate communications roles. Prior to joining Moody’s in 2021, she was Executive Vice President – Worldwide Communications at Mastercard and Chief Communications Officer at S&P Global. She previously held a variety of communications positions at American Express and was a journalist for ABC News, where she earned an Emmy award.
Christine has a bachelor’s degree in communications and political science from the University of Michigan.
You can follow her on LinkedIn.