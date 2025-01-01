We cover clients in a range of sectors from banking, buy-side, and insurance to corporations and public sector organizations. Whatever your needs, we have the insights, capabilities, and tools to help you achieve your goals.
Chief Strategic Development Officer
Member, Executive Leadership Team
David Platt is Chief Strategic Development Officer of Moody’s with global responsibility for overseeing corporate development and strategy, acquisition integration management, venture capital, and the company’s executive customer engagement program. He also serves as President of the Moody’s Foundation and is a member of the Board of Directors of BitSight Technologies, Inc.
Prior to joining Moody’s in 2013, he provided M&A and corporate finance advisory services to boards and companies across a wide range of industries. Previously, he was a Managing Director in the M&A groups at Deutsche Bank and Bank of America and held similar roles in the M&A groups at Citigroup and Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette.
Dave has a bachelor’s degree in political economies of industrialized societies from The University of California, Berkeley, and a master’s degree from The University of Chicago. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
