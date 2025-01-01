Chief People Officer

Member, Executive Leadership Team

Maral Kazanjian is the Chief People Officer of Moody’s. In this role, she is responsible for setting and overseeing the company's strategy to unite the brightest minds by attracting extraordinary talent and making Moody’s a place that people want to come and stay.

Maral previously served as Chief People Officer for WeWork, where she held various leadership roles. Prior to that, she worked at Moody’s for 11 years in the Human Resources and Legal departments, overseeing the Employment Law and Employee Relations teams.

Maral holds a bachelor’s degree in government and psychology from Georgetown University, and a law degree from the Rutgers School of Law-Newark.

You can follow her on LinkedIn.