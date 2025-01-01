President of Moody's Ratings

Member, Executive Leadership Team

Michael West is President of Moody’s Ratings.



Prior to his appointment in 2019, he held several leadership roles at Moody’s, including Managing Director – Head of Moody’s Ratings and Research from 2016 to 2019. He also served as Managing Director – Head of Global Structured Finance from 2014 to 2016 and Managing Director – Head of Global Corporate Finance from 2010 to 2014.

Earlier in his career, Michael led research strategy for Moody’s ratings businesses and before that led Corporate Finance for the EMEA region, European corporates and the EMEA leveraged finance business. Prior to joining Moody’s in 1998, Michael worked at Bank of America and HSBC in various credit roles.

Michael has a bachelor’s degree in politics with economics and is an Associate of the Chartered Institute of Bankers in the U.K.