Chief Financial Officer

Member, Executive Leadership Team



Noémie Heuland is Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Moody’s with responsibility for leading the global finance organization, including accounting and controllership, financial planning and analysis, financial systems, investor relations, strategic sourcing and procurement, and tax and treasury.

Before joining Moody’s, Noémie was CFO at Dayforce, formerly known as Ceridian, and spent 12 years with SAP in finance leadership roles. Noémie holds an M.S. in Finance and Accounting from Nantes Business School of Management, now known as Audencia, and a degree in international finance from American University. She is a Certified Public Accountant and is fluent in English, French, and Spanish.

