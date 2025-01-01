We cover clients in a range of sectors from banking, buy-side, and insurance to corporations and public sector organizations. Whatever your needs, we have the insights, capabilities, and tools to help you achieve your goals.
From ratings, investment research, and lending to balance sheet and portfolio management, we offer reliable, transparent, data-driven solutions, so that you can make informed decisions and navigate risk with confidence.
Whether you’re looking for structured finance expertise or macroeconomic data, our proven, integrated capabilities—covering credit, physical and transition, sustainable risk, and more—help you proactively mitigate risk, embrace innovation, and stay agile.
Our latest research and insights on interconnected risk.
Moody’s harnesses our comprehensive insights and expertise to uncover meaning amid uncertainty so that individuals and organizations can thrive.
Need more information or can’t find what you’re looking for? We’re here to help. Connect with us anytime, anywhere.
General Counsel
Member, Executive Leadership Team
Richard Steele is General Counsel for Moody’s overseeing the global Legal and Compliance functions. Rich joined Moody’s in 2006 as Chief Legal Officer of Moody’s KMV Company and was named General Counsel of Moody’s Analytics in 2008.
Prior to joining Moody’s, he was a corporate lawyer at Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati in Silicon Valley where he represented a range of public and private high-tech companies in venture capital, mergers and acquisitions, and capital markets transactions.
He has also held senior in-house legal positions at several firms in financial technology, software and venture capital, and served as a clerk to the Hon. David M. Ebel on the US Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit.
Rich received a bachelor’s degree from the University of California, San Diego, and a law degree from the University of California, College of the Law, San Francisco.
You can follow him on LinkedIn.