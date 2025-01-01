General Counsel

Member, Executive Leadership Team

Richard Steele is General Counsel for Moody’s overseeing the global Legal and Compliance functions. Rich joined Moody’s in 2006 as Chief Legal Officer of Moody’s KMV Company and was named General Counsel of Moody’s Analytics in 2008.

Prior to joining Moody’s, he was a corporate lawyer at Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati in Silicon Valley where he represented a range of public and private high-tech companies in venture capital, mergers and acquisitions, and capital markets transactions.

He has also held senior in-house legal positions at several firms in financial technology, software and venture capital, and served as a clerk to the Hon. David M. Ebel on the US Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit.

Rich received a bachelor’s degree from the University of California, San Diego, and a law degree from the University of California, College of the Law, San Francisco.

You can follow him on LinkedIn.