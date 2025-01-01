Robert Fauber

President & CEO

Member, Executive Leadership Team

Rob Fauber is President & Chief Executive Officer of Moody’s and a member of the Board of Directors.

Rob’s career spans nearly 35 years across business information, finance and risk, and he has served as Chief Executive Officer of Moody’s since 2021. Over the course of Rob’s 19 year career at Moody’s, Rob has been integral to the growth and evolution of the company as Moody’s has transformed into an industry leader in risk assessment and one of the fastest growing public companies in its sector. Rob’s tenure as Head of Corporate Development included the establishment of the company’s Analytics business which now generates more than half of the company’s revenues and the significant growth of the company’s global ratings footprint.

Before becoming CEO, Rob was President of Moody’s Ratings, where he extended the company’s analytical leadership into areas like sustainable finance and cyber risk. Before joining Moody’s, Rob began his career in banking, including stints at both Bank of America and Citigroup, where he gained experience in credit, capital markets and M&A. A graduate of the University of Virginia and the Johnson School of Management at Cornell University, Rob anchors his leadership profile on empathy, authenticity and accessibility.

You can follow him on LinkedIn.