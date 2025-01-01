We cover clients in a range of sectors from banking, buy-side, and insurance to corporations and public sector organizations. Whatever your needs, we have the insights, capabilities, and tools to help you achieve your goals.
President of Moody's Analytics
Member, Executive Leadership Team
Stephen Tulenko is President of Moody’s Analytics and has held the position since 2019. Prior to this appointment, Steve was Executive Director of Enterprise Risk Solutions from 2013 to 2019 and Executive Director of Sales, Customer Service and Marketing from 2008 to 2013.
Before Moody’s Analytics was formed in 2008, Steve held several leadership roles in sales, product development, and marketing within Moody’s. He has been with the company since 1990.
Steve holds a bachelor’s degree in economics and business administration from the University of Notre Dame and has a Master of Business Administration in finance, marketing, and international business from the Stern School of Business at New York University.
