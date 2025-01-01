Chief Administrative Officer

Member, Executive Leadership Team



Tameka Alsop is Chief Administrative Officer at Moody’s. In this role, she leads a range of strategic and operational initiatives, including the company’s global Technology Services Group, Cyber Security Group, Corporate Risk & Resilience, and oversight of Moody’s Global Capability Centers. This work powers the business with world-class solutions and resilience that drives Moody’s integrated risk assessment strategy forward.



Tameka has been with Moody’s for more than 20 years driving positive change and business results, including expansion of customer relationships and technology solutions in accounting, financial planning & analysis, ratings surveillance and financial data products. She previously served as Managing Director, Head of US Financial Institutions Relationship Management at Moody’s Ratings and has held various leadership positions across the company, including roles in revenue accounting, business planning, investor relations, public finance, structured finance surveillance, and ratings operations.

Tameka holds a bachelor’s degree from Pennsylvania State University and is a certified project management professional.

