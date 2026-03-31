Moody’s brings decision‑grade risk and credit intelligence directly into Anthropic’s Claude through a native Model Context Protocol (MCP) integration. This allows users to access Moody’s proprietary ratings, research, financials, ownership data, and risk signals directly within the Claude environment without switching systems.

Through Moody’s Agentic Solutions, organizations can run interactive, auditable workflows for credit analysis and compliance, including memo generation, peer comparisons, entity profiling, ownership mapping, adverse media screening, and sanctions checks. Outputs are generated conversationally inside Claude and retain the sourcing, explainability, and audit trail required by regulated institutions.

By embedding Moody’s trusted intelligence natively into Claude, the partnership enables faster, more defensible decision‑making, grounding generative AI outputs in authoritative risk data and dramatically reducing time spent on manual research.