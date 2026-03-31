Anthropic is a frontier AI company whose mission is to steer the trajectory of AI to advance human progress.
Anthropic is a frontier AI company whose mission is to steer the trajectory of AI to advance human progress. We are best known for building Claude, the intelligence platform trusted by millions of people and businesses worldwide. Anthropic is a public benefit corporation—a for-profit committed to operating in service of social and public good—and controlled by a Long-Term Benefit Trust, a group of independent experts in AI safety, national security, public policy, and social enterprise.
Moody’s brings decision‑grade risk and credit intelligence directly into Anthropic’s Claude through a native Model Context Protocol (MCP) integration. This allows users to access Moody’s proprietary ratings, research, financials, ownership data, and risk signals directly within the Claude environment without switching systems.
Through Moody’s Agentic Solutions, organizations can run interactive, auditable workflows for credit analysis and compliance, including memo generation, peer comparisons, entity profiling, ownership mapping, adverse media screening, and sanctions checks. Outputs are generated conversationally inside Claude and retain the sourcing, explainability, and audit trail required by regulated institutions.
By embedding Moody’s trusted intelligence natively into Claude, the partnership enables faster, more defensible decision‑making, grounding generative AI outputs in authoritative risk data and dramatically reducing time spent on manual research.
Small subcontractors can make or break a supply chain. Discover how closing data gaps on supplier performance may help improve operational resilience.
Loans to non-banks are up to $1.4 trillion, including $348 billion to the private credit ecosystem. Loan performance has been strong, but recent issues point to pockets of underwriting risk.
Five rated issuers defaulted last month, below the five‑year monthly average of 11. But knock-on effects from conflict-driven energy disruptions would impair financially weak issuers’ refinancing.
Regional and local governments (RLGs) with diversified tax revenue, flexible tax rates and strong institutional frameworks will be more resilient to still low growth levels and rising cost pressures.
As vehicles become more software‑defined, supplier risk is moving into the front seat. See how digital twins, AI, and deeper context are reshaping how automotive firms assess supplier resilience and risk.
AI investment and tech demand will drive earnings for chipmakers and other linked sectors while battery, chemical and steel companies face earnings pressure from weak demand.
Five rated debt issuers defaulted last month, down from eight in January. If the Middle East conflict leads to long-lasting energy shortages, refinancing will be more difficult for low-rated issuers.
Limited disclosure of Western European banks’ direct and indirect exposures, structured entities and contingent liabilities constrains external assessment of the associated private credit risk.