Anthropic

Anthropic is a frontier AI company whose mission is to steer the trajectory of AI to advance human progress.

Anthropic

Anthropic snapshot

Anthropic is a frontier AI company whose mission is to steer the trajectory of AI to advance human progress. We are best known for building Claude, the intelligence platform trusted by millions of people and businesses worldwide. Anthropic is a public benefit corporation—a for-profit committed to operating in service of social and public good—and controlled by a Long-Term Benefit Trust, a group of independent experts in AI safety, national security, public policy, and social enterprise.

Anthropic
Partner type:

Deliver via MCP

Anthropic and Moody's

Moody’s brings decision‑grade risk and credit intelligence directly into Anthropic’s Claude through a native Model Context Protocol (MCP) integration. This allows users to access Moody’s proprietary ratings, research, financials, ownership data, and risk signals directly within the Claude environment without switching systems.

Through Moody’s Agentic Solutions, organizations can run interactive, auditable workflows for credit analysis and compliance, including memo generation, peer comparisons, entity profiling, ownership mapping, adverse media screening, and sanctions checks. Outputs are generated conversationally inside Claude and retain the sourcing, explainability, and audit trail required by regulated institutions.

By embedding Moody’s trusted intelligence natively into Claude, the partnership enables faster, more defensible decision‑making, grounding generative AI outputs in authoritative risk data and dramatically reducing time spent on manual research.

Solutions

Solutions datasets

Moody's Ratings credit ratings and research

Comprehensive credit ratings and in-depth entity and sector research for robust analysis

Entity profile and firmographics

Extensive entity profile data and firmographics for global private and public entities

Entity financials

Detailed financial statements and ratios by entity

Entity ownership

Global entity structures and hierarchies including ultimate owners, beneficiaries, and subsidiaries for private and public entities

News and media

Access to timely news across entities, sectors, geographies, and key themes

Earnings call transcripts

Company earnings call transcripts that provide insights into performance, company changes, and strategic outlooks 

Macroeconomic data and research

Macroeconomic indicators, forecasts, and scenarios by country or sector

Expected default frequency

Model-generated Probability of Default and implied rating metrics based on Moody's data​

Latest news and insights

Moody's
article

Mar 31, 2026

 Moody's
Subcontract supply chain risk: Find the weak link

Small subcontractors can make or break a supply chain. Discover how closing data gaps on supplier performance may help improve operational resilience.

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Moody's
research

Mar 31, 2026

 Moody's
US banks’ loan growth increasingly reliant on lending to non-bank finance sector

Loans to non-banks are up to $1.4 trillion, including $348 billion to the private credit ecosystem. Loan performance has been strong, but recent issues point to pockets of underwriting risk.

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corporate
flipbook

Mar 26, 2026

 Moody's
Corporate default rate would likely rise if Middle East conflict is prolonged

Five rated issuers defaulted last month, below the five‑year monthly average of 11. But knock-on effects from conflict-driven energy disruptions would impair financially weak issuers’ refinancing.

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Banking outlook
data story

Mar 25, 2026

 Moody's
European RLGs with diversified, flexible tax income will be more resilient to rising costs

Regional and local governments (RLGs) with diversified tax revenue, flexible tax rates and strong institutional frameworks will be more resilient to still low growth levels and rising cost pressures.​

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supplier risk
article

Mar 24, 2026

 Moody's
Supplier risk moves to the front seat as vehicles become more software‑defined

As vehicles become more software‑defined, supplier risk is moving into the front seat. See how digital twins, AI, and deeper context are reshaping how automotive firms assess supplier resilience and risk.​

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corporate
research

Mar 24, 2026

 Moody's
AI boom and commodity oversupply widen credit divergence among Korean companies

AI investment and tech demand will drive earnings for chipmakers and other linked sectors while battery, chemical and steel companies face earnings pressure from weak demand.

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February report
research

Mar 19, 2026

 Moody's
Corporate defaults fell in February; geopolitical tensions likely to boost future defaults

Five rated debt issuers defaulted last month, down from eight in January. If the Middle East conflict leads to long-lasting energy shortages, refinancing will be more difficult for low-rated issuers.​

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banks
research

Mar 19, 2026

 Moody's
Transparency gaps hinder risk assessment of banks’ private credit exposures

Limited disclosure of Western European banks’ direct and indirect exposures, structured entities and contingent liabilities constrains external assessment of the associated private credit risk.

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