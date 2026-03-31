Purpose-built for regulated industries, Intapp helps partners, dealmakers, and advisers win new business, manage risk, and drive profitability.
Intapp helps the world’s top accounting, consulting, investment banking, legal, private capital, and real assets firms turn knowledge, relationships, and operational insights into competitive advantage. Using applied AI, Intapp’s industry-specific solutions make firm and market intelligence easy to find, understand, and use - so firms can make smarter decisions, manage risk, and multiply opportunities.
Moody’s partnership with Intapp embeds high-quality data, analytics, and risk intelligence directly into the workflows that professional and financial firms use every day. By enriching Intapp Intake, Conflicts, and DealCloud with entity data, ownership structures, and risk signals - including sanctions, politically exposed persons (PEPs), and adverse media - firms gain deeper insight into clients, counterparties, and deals at the point of decision.
Together, Moody’s and Intapp help reduce manual research, support onboarding and compliance processes, improve data quality, and enable more informed, risk‑aware growth in highly regulated environments.
Moody's and Intapp Conflicts easily identifies potential conflicts via corporate tree data, achieves stronger risk mitigation through ensuring greater regulatory compliance with integrated AML/KYC screening, and provides current overviews of business relationships via integrated data on beneficial owners.
Enrich DealCloud company, deal, and counterparty records with Moody’s data, including credit risk, ownership structures, and adverse media. Users can surface critical key insights directly within DealCloud without switching systems, supporting faster more efficient and more confident decision‑making.
Use Moody’s risk, compliance, and entity intelligence natively within DealCloud to support use cases - including counterparty due diligence, conflict checks, KYC considerations, and ongoing risk monitoring - that are all aligned to existing DealCloud objects and processes.
Access regularly updated risk information from Moody’s data sets, automatically pulled by DealCloud. Reduce reliance on static snapshots, minimize the risk of outdated assessments, and improve operational accuracy across origination, diligence, and monitoring workflows.
Centralize risk and entity intelligence within DealCloud to support more consistent insights across investment, banking, compliance, and risk teams. This helps to create a more centralized source of reference, reduce fragmentation, and improve coordination across front‑office and control functions.
Automate certain enrichment and screening steps that would otherwise require manual research, duplicate data entry, or external tools. By embedding Moody’s intelligence directly into DealCloud, teams can spend less time gathering data and more time progressing deals and managing relationships.
Support the early Identification of emerging risks directly within DealCloud, from financial distress and sanctions exposure to adverse media and ownership changes. With automated,timely alerts and better visibility, teams can intervene earlier, strengthen governance, and build more resilient deal and relationship strategies.
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