Moody’s partnership with Intapp embeds high-quality data, analytics, and risk intelligence directly into the workflows that professional and financial firms use every day. By enriching Intapp Intake, Conflicts, and DealCloud with entity data, ownership structures, and risk signals - including sanctions, politically exposed persons (PEPs), and adverse media - firms gain deeper insight into clients, counterparties, and deals at the point of decision.

Together, Moody’s and Intapp help reduce manual research, support onboarding and compliance processes, improve data quality, and enable more informed, risk‑aware growth in highly regulated environments.