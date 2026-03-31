Intapp

Purpose-built for regulated industries, Intapp helps partners, dealmakers, and advisers win new business, manage risk, and drive profitability.

Intapp

Intapp snapshot

Intapp helps the world’s top accounting, consulting, investment banking, legal, private capital, and real assets firms turn knowledge, relationships, and operational insights into competitive advantage. Using applied AI, Intapp’s industry-specific solutions make firm and market intelligence easy to find, understand, and use - so firms can make smarter decisions, manage risk, and multiply opportunities.

Intapp
Partner type:

Workflow | Data Integration

Intapp and Moody's

Moody’s partnership with Intapp embeds high-quality data, analytics, and risk intelligence directly into the workflows that professional and financial firms use every day. By enriching Intapp Intake, Conflicts, and DealCloud with entity data, ownership structures, and risk signals - including sanctions, politically exposed persons (PEPs), and adverse media - firms gain deeper insight into clients, counterparties, and deals at the point of decision.

Together, Moody’s and Intapp help reduce manual research, support onboarding and compliance processes, improve data quality, and enable more informed, risk‑aware growth in highly regulated environments.

How does Moody's work with Intapp

Moody's Orbis for Intapp

Orbis for Intapp DealCloud and Intake & Conflicts Moody’s Orbis provides authoritative global entity data, ownership structures, and corporate hierarchies that enrich Intapp DealCloud and Intake & Conflicts workflows. This enables firms to better understand who they are doing business with during client onboarding, deal evaluation, and ongoing relationship management.

Moody’s Grid for Intapp

Moody’s  integrates with Intapp Intake and Conflicts to support automated screening across adverse media, sanctions, and PEPs. Companies can streamline conflicts clearance and risk-check activities into a single workflow, using high-quality global entity intelligence to support compliant, confident onboarding.

Using Moody’s proprietary data organizations can to delve deep into corporate family trees, beneficial ownership, shareholders, and board relationships, combining  entity‑level intelligence and ownership transparency with adaptable precision screening. Calibrated screening across more than 25 million indexed profiles, supported by machine learning and configurable risk settings, is designed to help reduces false positives and alert volumes while supporting both efficiency and risk coverage.  

Moody's and Intapp solutions

Moody's data for Intapp Conflicts

Moody's and Intapp Conflicts easily identifies potential conflicts via corporate tree data, achieves stronger risk mitigation through ensuring greater regulatory compliance with integrated AML/KYC screening, and provides current overviews of business relationships via integrated data on beneficial owners. 

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Moody's and Intapp solutions

01 Direct access to Moody’s risk intelligence
Direct access to Moody’s risk intelligence

Enrich DealCloud company, deal, and counterparty records with Moody’s data, including credit risk, ownership structures, and adverse media. Users can surface critical key insights directly within DealCloud without switching systems, supporting faster more efficient and more confident decision‑making. 

02 Embedded risk intelligence in the flow of work
Embedded risk intelligence in the flow of work

Use Moody’s risk, compliance, and entity intelligence natively within DealCloud to support use cases - including counterparty due diligence, conflict checks, KYC considerations, and ongoing risk monitoring - that are all aligned to existing DealCloud objects and processes. 

03 Ongoing data synchronization
Ongoing data synchronization

Access regularly updated risk information from Moody’s data sets, automatically pulled by DealCloud. Reduce reliance on static snapshots, minimize the risk of outdated assessments, and improve operational accuracy across origination, diligence, and monitoring workflows. 

04 Operational efficiency across teams
Operational efficiency across teams

Centralize risk and entity intelligence within DealCloud to support more consistent insights across investment, banking, compliance, and risk teams. This helps to create a more centralized source of reference, reduce fragmentation, and improve coordination across front‑office and control functions. 

05 Reduced manual workload
Reduced manual workload

Automate certain enrichment and screening steps that would otherwise require manual research, duplicate data entry, or external tools. By embedding Moody’s intelligence directly into DealCloud, teams can spend less time gathering data and more time progressing deals and managing relationships. 

06 Proactive risk mitigation
Proactive risk mitigation

Support the early Identification of  emerging risks directly within DealCloud, from financial distress and sanctions exposure to adverse media and ownership changes. With automated,timely alerts and better visibility, teams can intervene earlier, strengthen governance, and build more resilient deal and relationship strategies.

Moody's Grid and Intapp Conflicts demo

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Solutions datasets

  • Company identifiers and legal entity information
  • Registered addresses and corporate contact details
  • Ownership structures and corporate hierarchies
  • Industry and sector classifications
  • Entity resolution and matching using Moody’s global entity data 
  • Financial risk indicators and performance signals
  • Environmental and sustainability‑related risk metrics
  • Sanctions, compliance, and reputational risk signals
  • Adverse media indicators linked to entities
  • Ongoing updates to reflect changes in risk profiles 
  • Entity matching against Moody’s reference data
  • Validation support for legal entity structure and identifiers
  • Improved consistency of onboarding records
  • Reduced duplication and incomplete entity profiles 
  • Updates to financial condition and risk indicators
  • Changes in ownership, structure, or compliance exposure
  • Risk signals surfaced at the entity level
  • Data refreshes to support continuous oversight

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