Pega

The CLM KYC solution where combined intelligent orchestration and predictable AI agents drive faster, trusted onboarding—adapting to change and confidently meeting evolving regulatory demands

Pega

Pega snapshot

Pega provides the leading AI-powered platform for enterprise transformation. The world’s most influential organizations trust our technology to reimagine how work gets done by automating workflows, personalizing customer experiences, and modernizing legacy systems. Since 1983, our scalable, flexible architecture has fueled continuous innovation, helping customers accelerate their path to the autonomous enterprise. 

Pega
Partner type:

Workflow | Data Integration Partner

Pega Moody's

Pega and Moody's

Together, Pega and Moody’s offer an integrated approach designed to help streamline operations and support compliance efforts. The combined solution brings together Pega’s customer lifecycle management (CLM) and Know Your Customer (KYC) capabilities with Moody’s extensive global entity data and entity verification services. 

By providing access to a broad global database, supporting entity verification workflows, and incorporating risk management features, the solution helps improve operational efficiency, reduce manual effort where appropriate, and support a more consistent customer experience. This unified approach can assist organizations in improving customer onboarding while helping them manage risk and regulatory obligations in line with their internal policies and decision‑making processes. 

Solutions overview

01 Moody’s entity verification embedded in Pega’s workflows
Moody’s entity verification embedded in Pega’s workflows

Moody’s high-quality entity verification data is embedded within Pega’s CLM and KYC workflows, facilitating financial institutions in accessing ownership, control, and entity information without leaving the Pega platform. 

02 Moody’s insights in Pega KYC
Moody’s insights in Pega KYC

Institutions can use Moody’s verified entity and ownership insights with Pega-led KYC and compliance workflows to support customer information review and internal regulatory processes across jurisdictions and lines of business. 

03 In-depth intelligence for onboarding and due diligence
In-depth intelligence for onboarding and due diligence

Pega users gain access to Moody’s global network of commercial registers and financial authorities across more than 200 countries, helping support more consistent onboarding and due diligence processes. 

04 Embedded risk intelligence in the flow of customer lifecycle management
Embedded risk intelligence in the flow of customer lifecycle management

Moody’s data enhances Pega’s rule‑driven CLM workflows by providing enriched entity context at defined decision points, supporting more informed risk assessments throughout onboarding, ongoing maintenance, and customer reviews. 

05 Support faster onboarding
Support faster onboarding

By integrating Moody’s entity data into Pega’s AI-powered CLM and KYC processes, institutions can reduce manual data entry, improve data consistency, and support faster onboarding timelines to streamline complex, multijurisdictional, customer lifecycle processes. 

06 CLM and KYC operations for global financial institutions
CLM and KYC operations for global financial institutions

The combined solution supports financial institutions operating across regions, products, and regulatory regimes by embedding selected third-party data into standardized, automated, customer lifecycle workflows. 

07 Moody’s entry verification data for Pega CLM
Moody’s entry verification data for Pega CLM

Pega CLM-KYC integrates Moody’s entity verification data into onboarding and customer lifecycle workflows. Financial institutions using Pega CLM-KYC can access Moody’s entity data within the Pega solution without relying on external lookups.  

The integration is positioned to help improve operational efficiency within onboarding and due diligence processes.

Solution datasets

  • Legal entity identifiers and registered company information 
  • Registered addresses and filing details 
  • Corporate hierarchy and ownership structures 
  • Industry and sector classifications 
  • Entity resolution and matching against Moody’s global entity database 
  • Verification of company existence using commercial registers 
  • Validation of business registration and legal status across jurisdictions
  • Ownership and control analysis using curated ownership data 
  • Automated population of entity fields during onboarding 
  • Reduced duplication and fewer incomplete customer records 
  • Improved consistency of customer data across lifecycle stages 
  • Embedded entity verification and KYC processes within Pega CLM  
  • Updates to entity attributes and ownership changes 
  • Monitoring of changes for potential impact on customer risk profiles 
  • Alerts surfaced within Pega workflows to support lifecycle reviews 
  • Data refreshes to support continuous customer oversight 

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