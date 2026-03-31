The CLM KYC solution where combined intelligent orchestration and predictable AI agents drive faster, trusted onboarding—adapting to change and confidently meeting evolving regulatory demands
Pega provides the leading AI-powered platform for enterprise transformation. The world’s most influential organizations trust our technology to reimagine how work gets done by automating workflows, personalizing customer experiences, and modernizing legacy systems. Since 1983, our scalable, flexible architecture has fueled continuous innovation, helping customers accelerate their path to the autonomous enterprise.
Together, Pega and Moody’s offer an integrated approach designed to help streamline operations and support compliance efforts. The combined solution brings together Pega’s customer lifecycle management (CLM) and Know Your Customer (KYC) capabilities with Moody’s extensive global entity data and entity verification services.
By providing access to a broad global database, supporting entity verification workflows, and incorporating risk management features, the solution helps improve operational efficiency, reduce manual effort where appropriate, and support a more consistent customer experience. This unified approach can assist organizations in improving customer onboarding while helping them manage risk and regulatory obligations in line with their internal policies and decision‑making processes.
Moody’s high-quality entity verification data is embedded within Pega’s CLM and KYC workflows, facilitating financial institutions in accessing ownership, control, and entity information without leaving the Pega platform.
Institutions can use Moody’s verified entity and ownership insights with Pega-led KYC and compliance workflows to support customer information review and internal regulatory processes across jurisdictions and lines of business.
Pega users gain access to Moody’s global network of commercial registers and financial authorities across more than 200 countries, helping support more consistent onboarding and due diligence processes.
Moody’s data enhances Pega’s rule‑driven CLM workflows by providing enriched entity context at defined decision points, supporting more informed risk assessments throughout onboarding, ongoing maintenance, and customer reviews.
By integrating Moody’s entity data into Pega’s AI-powered CLM and KYC processes, institutions can reduce manual data entry, improve data consistency, and support faster onboarding timelines to streamline complex, multijurisdictional, customer lifecycle processes.
The combined solution supports financial institutions operating across regions, products, and regulatory regimes by embedding selected third-party data into standardized, automated, customer lifecycle workflows.
Pega CLM-KYC integrates Moody’s entity verification data into onboarding and customer lifecycle workflows. Financial institutions using Pega CLM-KYC can access Moody’s entity data within the Pega solution without relying on external lookups.
The integration is positioned to help improve operational efficiency within onboarding and due diligence processes.
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