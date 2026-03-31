Together, Pega and Moody’s offer an integrated approach designed to help streamline operations and support compliance efforts. The combined solution brings together Pega’s customer lifecycle management (CLM) and Know Your Customer (KYC) capabilities with Moody’s extensive global entity data and entity verification services.

By providing access to a broad global database, supporting entity verification workflows, and incorporating risk management features, the solution helps improve operational efficiency, reduce manual effort where appropriate, and support a more consistent customer experience. This unified approach can assist organizations in improving customer onboarding while helping them manage risk and regulatory obligations in line with their internal policies and decision‑making processes.