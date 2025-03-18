Enrich your records with global entity data, up-to-date news, and KYC workflows
Salesforce empowers companies of every size and industry to connect with their customers through the power of AI, data, and CRM. Salesforce's trusted platform helps companies rebuild as Agentic Enterprises — with humans and agents together driving customer success.
Moody’s partnership with Salesforce is designed to support more informed decision-making. We offer native integrations on Salesforce Agent Exchange, including Moody’s Orbis for Salesforce, Moody’s NewsEdge™ for Salesforce, and Moody’s Maxsight™ for Salesforce. These tools enrich Salesforce records with global entity data, real-time news, and KYC workflows, with the goal of reducing manual entry, supporting onboarding and compliance, and helping accelerate time-to-value.
San Francisco and Salesforce | September 15–17, 2026
Moody’s Maxsight for Salesforce helps sales teams assess onboarding-related risk indicators, providing insights to support decisions before building a relationship. This tool can help save time, reduce manual effort, and support early alignment with internal compliance policies.
Moody’s Orbis for Salesforce integrates one of the world's largest databases of private company information into your customer relationship management (CRM), helping enhance decision-making, customer insights, risk management, and opportunity targeting with detailed B2B data.
This enhanced business intelligence experience contains an expanded content collection that goes beyond news and integrates analytic insights derived from Moody’s proprietary data.
Moody’s Orbis for Salesforce enriches CRM records with premium company data and risk analytics, supporting more efficient and informed decisions across sales, onboarding, and compliance workflows.
Moody’s NewsEdge+ for Salesforce, analyzes global news, transcripts, filings, and market data to deliver risk-focused insights that support more informed decision-making.
Moody’s Maxsight for Salesforce helps users trigger automated risk assessment workflows directly within Salesforce, helping streamline due diligence processes and improve visibility into potential third-party risk.
The story of the office market is an epic tale filled with dramatic twists and turns, reminiscent of a cinematic thriller. As we delve into in the Moody’s docuseries, Work from Where: Building the Future of Work and Urban Life, obsolescence is a key theme in this narrative; however, it is not solely a consequence of the pandemic. Instead, it stems from longer, more subtle changes in how and where we work.
This blog examines these challenges and how data interoperability can help bridge the gaps, creating a seamless banking environment.
Explore how technology is transforming banking by enhancing risk management, improving lending decisions, and driving operational efficiency in an era of exponential risk.
Asset management investors will likely take on more risk and increase investment flows in 2025, a sign of loosening financial conditions and less election uncertainty.
Stabilization of economic growth, coupled with monetary easing, will support the operating environment for banks in 2025, lessen asset risks for them and help their deposit growth recover.
Explore the potential impact major events pose to CRE lending portfolios from damage and business interruption with this analysis of Hurricane Milton and 3 steps to mitigate these risks.