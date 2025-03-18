Salesforce

Enrich your records with global entity data, up-to-date news, and KYC workflows

Salesforce

Salesforce snapshot

Salesforce empowers companies of every size and industry to connect with their customers through the power of AI, data, and CRM. Salesforce's trusted platform helps companies rebuild as Agentic Enterprises — with humans and agents together driving customer success.

Salesforce
Partner type:

Integrated | Connector

Salesforce and Moody's

Moody’s partnership with Salesforce is designed to support more informed decision-making. We offer native integrations on Salesforce Agent Exchange, including Moody’s Orbis for Salesforce, Moody’s NewsEdge™ for Salesforce, and Moody’s Maxsight™ for Salesforce. These tools enrich Salesforce records with global entity data, real-time news, and KYC workflows, with the goal of reducing manual entry, supporting onboarding and compliance, and helping accelerate time-to-value.  

Events

Dreamforce, San Francisco
Dreamforce, San Francisco

San Francisco and Salesforce | September 15–17, 2026
 

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Moody's + Salesforce solutions

Moody's Maxsight for Salesforce

Moody’s Maxsight for Salesforce helps sales teams assess onboarding-related risk indicators, providing insights to support decisions before building a relationship. This tool can help save time, reduce manual effort, and support early alignment with internal compliance policies. 

Moody's Orbis for Salesforce

Moody’s Orbis for Salesforce integrates one of the world's largest databases of private company information into your customer relationship management (CRM), helping enhance decision-making, customer insights, risk management, and opportunity targeting with detailed B2B data. 

Moody's NewsEdge for Salesforce

This enhanced business intelligence experience contains an expanded content collection that goes beyond news and integrates analytic insights derived from Moody’s proprietary data. 

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Solutions overview

Moody's Orbis for Salesforce

Moody’s Orbis for Salesforce enriches CRM records with premium company data and risk analytics, supporting more efficient and informed decisions across sales, onboarding, and compliance workflows. 

Moody's NewsEdge for Salesforce

Moody’s NewsEdge+ for Salesforce, analyzes global news, transcripts, filings, and market data to deliver risk-focused insights that support more informed decision-making. 

Moody's Maxsight for Salesforce

Moody’s Maxsight for Salesforce helps users trigger automated risk assessment workflows directly within Salesforce, helping streamline due diligence processes and improve visibility into potential third-party risk.

Latest news and insights

Moody's
article

Mar 18, 2025

 Moody's
Harnessing critical mass: The key to a thriving office environment

The story of the office market is an epic tale filled with dramatic twists and turns, reminiscent of a cinematic thriller. As we delve into in the Moody’s docuseries, Work from Where: Building the Future of Work and Urban Life, obsolescence is a key theme in this narrative; however, it is not solely a consequence of the pandemic. Instead, it stems from longer, more subtle changes in how and where we work.

Read more
article

Mar 27, 2025

 Moody's
Mind the data gap: creating a seamless banking environment

This blog examines these challenges and how data interoperability can help bridge the gaps, creating a seamless banking environment.

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Banking
article

Mar 06, 2025

 Moody's
Technology's impact on lending and risk in banking

Explore how technology is transforming banking by enhancing risk management, improving lending decisions, and driving operational efficiency in an era of exponential risk. 

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Banking outlook
research

Dec 05, 2024

 Moody's
Global asset management 2025 outlook

Asset management investors will likely take on more risk and increase investment flows in 2025, a sign of loosening financial conditions and less election uncertainty.

  • Buy-Side
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Global banking 2025 outlook
research

Dec 04, 2024

 Moody’s
Global banking 2025 outlook

Stabilization of economic growth, coupled with monetary easing, will support the operating environment for banks in 2025, lessen asset risks for them and help their deposit growth recover. 

  • Banking
Read more
Moody's
blog

Nov 11, 2024

 Moody's
Three steps to mitigate hurricane risks in lending portfolios: Lessons from Hurricane Milton

Explore the potential impact major events pose to CRE lending portfolios from damage and business interruption with this analysis of Hurricane Milton and 3 steps to mitigate these risks.

Read more