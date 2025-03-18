Salesforce

Moody's

Harnessing critical mass: The key to a thriving office environment

The story of the office market is an epic tale filled with dramatic twists and turns, reminiscent of a cinematic thriller. As we delve into in the Moody’s docuseries, Work from Where: Building the Future of Work and Urban Life, obsolescence is a key theme in this narrative; however, it is not solely a consequence of the pandemic. Instead, it stems from longer, more subtle changes in how and where we work.