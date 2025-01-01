Moody’s curates a carefully selected ecosystem of delivery partners within the PartnerAlliance program.
PartnerAlliance members are part of a network of consultants and system integrators with the necessary advisory and technological expertise to address our banking customers’ most intricate business challenges.
Our partners provide geographical reach and specialized expertise to advise on leading-edge technology and spearhead both the integration and implementation of Moody’s cutting-edge software solutions.
Geographies covered: Americas (US and Latin America) and EMEA
Management Solutions is an international consulting firm focused on the provision of business, financial, risk, organizational, technology, and process-related advisory services.
Its mission is to create value propositions for clients and commit to effective implementation. Consulting services go beyond advice, sharing clients’ goals and aiming to exceed clients’ expectations to become their trusted partner.
Management Solutions’ differentiating factor lies in its in-depth knowledge of the businesses in which clients operate.
Geographies covered: North America and EMEA
Sia Partners is a next-generation management consulting firm and pioneer of Consulting 4.0.
It offers a unique blend of artificial intelligence and design capabilities, augmenting traditional consulting to deliver superior value to its clients. With expertise in more than 30 sectors and services, Sia Partners optimizes client projects worldwide.
Through its Consulting for Good approach, Sia Partners strives for next-level impact by developing innovative corporate social responsibility solutions for its clients, making sustainability a lever for profitable transformation.
Geographies covered: Canada, US, and Caribbean
Craft-IT Company offers best-of-breed technology, implementation, and consulting solutions that help clients respond to their financial and credit risk operational needs by providing first-class services globally.
Based on its strong Moody's banking solutions expertise acquired over previous decades, the Craft-IT team provides an innovative response to the perceived ills of the mainstream IT industry.
Organized on the basis of collective intelligence, Craft-IT expands software crafts to include mastery of using software as a driver for clients’ benefit.
By joining forces, Moody’s and Craft-IT work together to deliver an end-to-end, client-focused solution with a rich blend of domain knowledge, tools, and execution capabilities — spanning finance, credit risk, and operations. The two parties share a cutting-edge approach based on common values of excellence and quality.
Geographies covered: Middle East, Greece, and Cyprus
RiskMatrix is a Cyprus-based consulting firm that has represented Moody’s as a regional marketing, sales, project implementation, and technical and business support representative in Greece and Cyprus since 2000 and the Middle East and Egypt since 2002.
It has gained considerable experience working with Moody's risk management solutions, ensuring our clients in the region make effective use of our solutions.
Geographies covered: North America and Europe
Capgemini collaborates with Moody's to expedite project delivery and implementation through technology. Capgemini and Moody's have established an alliance to streamline processes and enhance efficiency, leveraging tailored solutions that are meticulously crafted to meet Moody's specific needs, ensuring seamless integration and maximum impact. Capgemini is committed to delivering results that drive growth and innovation for Moody's.
Geographies covered: Europe, North America, and Africa
Sollers Consulting is an international business advisory and software implementation expert. The company supports banks, insurers and leasing firms in their business transformations and leveraging the benefits of innovative technologies. Over the last 25 years Sollers has helped over 150 financial groups to enhance their digital capabilities.
Our Moody’s solution expertise has been built during 14 years of partnership and over 200 successful engagements. Sollers services focus on Lending and Credit Risk solutions, and are enabled by our Data, Dev-Ops and Process Automation competencies.
Our 1,000 business and IT specialists from Poland, Germany, France, Spain, the United States, and Japan are helping financial institutions globally to reap the benefits of digitalization.
West Monroe builds champion teams above elevated all-stars. Unlike other firms, West Monroe brings together multidisciplinary experts who have experience working together to deliver solutions for clients.
From technical to creative and industry to legal, West Monroe builds tools, methodologies, and offerings together, side by side. Its key tenet is “don’t do digital.” “Be digital” is the driving force behind what makes West Monroe a category of one. It helps clients adopt, adapt, and use digital technologies differently and more effectively as it relates to what really matters within their specific industry.
The company delivers value by understanding the entire value chain for our clients and delivering full service from strategy to execution. As a firm, its professionals think holistically and bring together capabilities to solve problems so its clients’ businesses can thrive from the inside out.
Geographies covered: China
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is an IT services, consulting, and business solutions organization. TCS offers a consulting-led, integrated portfolio of IT, basis points, infrastructure, engineering, and assurance services. It delivers this through its unique Global Network Delivery Model™, recognized as the benchmark of excellence in software development. A part of the Tata group, India’s largest industrial conglomerate, TCS has over 371,000 of the world’s best-trained consultants in 45 countries.
The company generated consolidated revenues of $16.5 billion for the year ended March 31, 2016, and is listed on the National Stock Exchange and Bombay Stock Exchange in India. TCS pioneered the Indian IT industry’s entry to China in 2002 and remains at the forefront of that thrust. TCS teams in China have extensive knowledge of Moody’s credit scoring and loan origination solutions.
ALM First is a leading, trusted strategic partner for depository institutions, offering an array of financial advisory services.
Since 1995, its expertise in asset liability management, fixed-income portfolio management, and hedging has allowed the firm to deliver deeper insights into financial institutions’ balance sheets, strengthening their financial performance and building efficiencies. ALM First is an SEC-registered investment adviser with more than $75 billion of investments under management (as of December 31, 2022), acting as an unbiased third party, offering commission-free, fee-based services to over 300 financial institutions.
Executive search, leadership development, strategic planning, and other people-focused solutions are offered through DDJ Myers, an ALM First company.
Created by the merger of equals of BKD and DHG, FORVIS is a top-10 firm driven by the commitment to use its forward-looking vision to deliver unmatched client experiences. Its Financial Services Practice provides audit, tax, regulatory compliance, loan review, cybersecurity, internal audit, strategic planning, and other services to more than 1,000 financial institutions nationwide.
Soho is a specialized financial services consulting firm that provides solutions for various niche areas such as risk management, compliance, data, IT audit, accounting and finance, technology (cloud migration, API development), and operations.
Soho has a strong focus on finance regulatory reporting and provides a comprehensive range of technical solutions, including cloud services and financial vendor products. The firm's combination of technical solutions and staffing expertise enables it to offer tailored solutions that meet each client’s unique needs.
Geographies covered: Africa
Inlaks is Nigeria’s and West Africa's leading integrated information and communications technology (ICT) solution provider with an impressive track record in financial, manufacturing, and government end-to-end IT solution implementation.
Established in 1972 with offices in Sub-Saharan African nations, Inlaks has built a reputation as the number-one indigenous ICT organization in Sub-Saharan Africa, delivering high returns on investments and growth for clients.
Geographies covered: Asia Pacific
Nixora Group is a professional services firm dedicated to supporting banks and financial institutions in improving data management, risk analytics, and compliance reporting.
Nixora offers advisory and system implementation services to assist financial institutions in planning and implementing Moody’s solutions.