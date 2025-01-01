Moody’s curates a carefully selected ecosystem of delivery partners within the PartnerAlliance program.
PartnerAlliance members are part of a network of consultants and system integrators with the necessary advisory and technological expertise to address our insurance customers’ most intricate business challenges.
Our partners provide geographical reach and specialized expertise to advise on leading-edge technology — and spearhead both the integration and implementation of Moody’s cutting-edge software solutions.
Geographies covered: North America, EMEA, and Asia
PwC is a network of firms in 158 countries with more than 236,000 people who are committed to delivering quality in assurance, advisory, and tax services. As a leading provider of professional services to insurance organizations, PwC has extensive knowledge of the issues, trends, and challenges insurers face.
PwC offers consultancy services to assist insurers in planning and implementing Moody’s solutions, helping clients maximize the value from their IFRS 17 investments.
Geographies covered: Canada, US, Caribbean, and Germany
Oliver Wyman is a global leader in management consulting. With offices in over 50 cities and about 4,700 professionals across nearly 30 countries, it combines deep industry knowledge with specialized expertise in strategy, operations, risk management, and organization transformation.
The Actuarial Practice of Oliver Wyman will create a center of excellence around Moody’s solutions suite to support insurers with IFRS 17 implementation and commercial challenges.
Geographies covered: Americas, EMEA, and Asia
Under the Deloitte brand, tens of thousands of dedicated professionals in independent firms throughout the world collaborate to provide audit and assurance, consulting, financial advisory, risk advisory, tax, and related services to insurance clients. Deloitte has extensive knowledge of the issues, trends, and challenges insurers face.
Deloitte offers advisory and system implementation services to assist insurers in planning and implementing Moody’s solutions.
Geographies covered: North America, EMEA, and Asia
Sia Partners is a global management consulting firm composed of passionate consultants who are able to drive business changes among customers.
Sia Partners assists clients coping with regulatory transformations improve their competitive advantage, flexibility, productivity, and profitability. Headquartered in Paris, Sia Partners has strong competencies in banking, securities services, insurance, and specialized financial institutions.
With 900 consultants globally, Sia Partners’ international footprint has been critical in expanding its collaboration with Moody’s, having supported numerous client projects in New York, London, Hong Kong, Singapore, Paris, and Milan. Its integrated model allows teams from different countries to easily build upon each other. It has a number of consultants trained in Moody’s solutions for banks and insurers globally.
Geographies covered: Canada, US, and Caribbean
Valani Global is a global consultancy firm based in Toronto. The firm supports life insurance companies in achieving their financial risk management goals through a focus on actuarial modeling, financial reporting, and implementing Moody's insurance solutions.
Valani Global provides implementation services for AXISTM and RiskIntegrityTM for IFRS 17.
The entire Valani team is trained and certified in Moody’s insurance solutions and has a large portfolio of successful client projects.
Geographies covered: Spain
M2c Asesores is a consulting firm established in 2010 that specializes in the insurance and pension sector. It offers professional and independent advice to insurance and reinsurance companies, mutual societies, and pension funds as well as its ecosystem of suppliers and distributors through its entities in Spain and Latin America.
M2c has a strong knowledge of the Spanish, Portuguese, and Latin American markets. As a PartnerAlliance Premier partner, m2c has built expertise in Moody’s insurance solutions, supporting a number of clients in Europe.
Geographies covered: South Africa, Mauritius, Africa
QED is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, with regional offices in Mauritius, Kenya, and Nigeria. The business provides actuarial services to over 140 companies across 17 countries in Africa as well as in the UK and the Caribbean.
QED has specialist advisory teams offering actuarial and risk management solutions to life and non-life insurers, healthcare providers, pension funds, banks, regulatory and industry bodies, insurance associations, retailers, and developmental organizations.
QED has a center of excellence on our RiskIntegrity™ IFRS 17 solution and works with Moody’s to support insurers in Africa with implementing their IFRS 17 projects.
Geographies covered: Canada
Eckler Ltd was founded in 1927 — one of Canada’s first actuarial practices — with offices located in major centers across Canada and the Caribbean.
Over the years, Eckler has evolved from a strictly actuarial practice to a fully integrated consulting practice spanning the full range of actuarial and related services, including financial services, pensions and benefits, investment, communications, and technology consulting. Eckler’s mission is simple: to consistently render informed, expert, and timely advice and be recognized as the best in terms of service excellence, value, and innovation.
Eckler supports insurers with integrating and implementing RiskIntegrity TM IFRS 17.
Geographies covered: France
Optimind is an independent consulting firm that provides support to insurance firms, banks, and large companies by targeting business opportunities to grow their performance.
It offers advisory services and solutions to meet major challenges of competitiveness, transformation, and regulation.
Optimind has a pool of consultants who are trained and certified on RiskIntegrity for IFRS 17 and have worked on a number of RiskIntegrity for IFRS 17 client projects.
Geographies covered: Europe
Finalyse is a Europe-wide leading consultancy specialized in valuation, actuarial, risk management, and regulatory compliance advisory. It has a team of actuarial modeling and IFRS 17 subject matter experts as well as dedicated competency centers with significant hands-on experience in the development and implementation of target operating models for all aspects of financial reporting; this includes the integration of actuarial and accounting processes as well as data management and quality processes.
Finalyse has built strong competencies on both RiskIntegrity for IFRS 17 and AXIS actuarial software.
Geographies covered: Latin America and Europe
Management Solutions is an international consulting firm focused on the provision of business, financial, risk, organizational, technology, and process-related advisory services.
Its mission is to create value propositions for clients and commit to effective implementation. Consulting services go beyond advice, sharing clients’ goals and aiming to exceed clients’ expectations to become their trusted partner.
Management Solutions’ differentiating factor lies in its in-depth knowledge of the businesses in which clients operate.
Geographies covered: Italy
Corvallis is one of the leading information technology operators in Italy. Over 30 years of experience and detailed knowledge of specific productive processes have enabled the company to consolidate a highly specialized range of services that translate into the development of significant competitive advantages for clients.
Today, Corvallis works with European banks and insurance groups, trading and production companies, service companies, and local public administrations.
Geographies covered: UK, US, Bermuda
Imaginera helps insurers, reinsurers and ILS funds streamline decision-making, enhance risk assessment, and drive operational excellence through our technical solutions. By leveraging deep business process expertise and technical excellence, Imaginera helps organisations optimise efficiency and unlock profitability through streamlined workflows and pricing insights.
As a trusted partner of Moody’s, Imaginera brings this proven business and technical acumen, and a strong track record of delivering solutions, to complement and extend Moody’s products and expertise.
Geographies covered: Malaysia
Based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Actuarial Partners Consulting (APC) is an industry expert on actuarial aspects of pensions, insurance and takaful, with projects throughout ASEAN as well as Sri Lanka, the Middle East and Africa.
APC complements Moody’s insurance solutions with its actuarial consultancy expertise and local support to Malaysian insurers.