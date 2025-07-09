Sustainability

As a global corporate citizen, we are committed to lead by example. Our day-to-day decisions and actions are anchored in our values which inspire us to focus on outcomes that have a meaningful impact.

Our awards and recognitions

Latest news

Jul 09, 2025

Moody’s included in the 2025 FTSE4Good Index Series

Moody’s was included in the 2025 FTSE4Good Index Series for the seventh consecutive year. The Index is designed to measure the performance of companies demonstrating strong Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices.

Oct 29, 2024

EcoVadis sustainability rating

Moody's has earned a Bronze Medal, a recognition awarded to the Top 35% of companies assessed by EcoVadis. It reflects the quality of the company's sustainability management system and demonstrates a commitment to promoting transparency throughout the value chain.

Feb 07, 2024

Moody’s included in 2024 Sustainability Yearbook

Moody’s was included in the 2024 Sustainability Yearbook for our commitment to embedding sustainability practices into our workplace, operations and value chain.

Feb 06, 2024

Moody’s named to CDP’s Climate Change ‘A’ List

Moody’s has been named to CDP’s Climate Change ‘A’ List for a fourth consecutive year, demonstrating our leadership in corporate transparency and mitigating climate risks.

Feb 05, 2024

Moody’s named one of America’s 100 Most JUST Companies

Moody’s was named one of America’s 100 Most JUST Companies for the second consecutive year, recognizing Moody’s for our commitment to serving our employees, customers, communities, shareholders, and the environment.

