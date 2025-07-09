Moody’s was included in the 2025 FTSE4Good Index Series for the seventh consecutive year. The Index is designed to measure the performance of companies demonstrating strong Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices.
Moody's has earned a Bronze Medal, a recognition awarded to the Top 35% of companies assessed by EcoVadis. It reflects the quality of the company's sustainability management system and demonstrates a commitment to promoting transparency throughout the value chain.
Moody’s was included in the 2024 Sustainability Yearbook for our commitment to embedding sustainability practices into our workplace, operations and value chain.
Moody’s has been named to CDP’s Climate Change ‘A’ List for a fourth consecutive year, demonstrating our leadership in corporate transparency and mitigating climate risks.
Moody’s was named one of America’s 100 Most JUST Companies for the second consecutive year, recognizing Moody’s for our commitment to serving our employees, customers, communities, shareholders, and the environment.