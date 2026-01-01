Bringing transparency to large scale AI data center financing

WULF Compute LLC (“WULF Compute” or “the company”) is a single purpose data center owner developing and operating large scale facilities in New York to support growing demand for AI driven computing. The company’s flagship project involves repurposing a former industrial site into multiple high capacity data centers backed by long term leases with AI focused tenants.

As a first time rated entity in the data center sector, WULF Compute operates with a limited operating track record and a highly concentrated asset and tenant base. At the same time, the company relies on significant secured debt to fund construction, making transparency around cash flow stability, structural protections, and counterparty risk particularly important for investors evaluating the credit profile.