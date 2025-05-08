In an increasingly interconnected world, making confident decisions can be challenging.
This is especially true for the data centers sector, where both opportunities and risks abound.
That's where Moody's Ratings comes in.
As a leading global provider of credit ratings, research, and risk analysis, we can help you navigate through turmoil and market volatility.
Data center electricity consumption remains on a steep, upward trajectory, but there is still significant uncertainty about the pace at which this demand will grow over the long term. Regulated electric utilities in the US are taking measures to protect themselves from overbuild risk and should have time to adapt their investment strategies and power infrastructure to meet actual data center demand
Surging growth in hyperscale data center capacity will eventually level off, but identifying that inflection point has become increasingly difficult as AI data center campuses emerge as another key growth driver. Data center developers and large tech companies, or hyperscalers, continue to invest heavily in large data center projects.
We expect data center capacity in Europe to increase rapidly in coming years. The main growth drivers are increasing demand for cloud services and data storage, the growing digital economy and substantial computing needs for AI and cryptocurrencies.
A growing digital economy, rising demand for cloud services, and massive computing needs of AI will continue to drive new data center construction and bring billions of dollars of capital investment to communities across the US, though newly imposed tariffs and heightened trade tensions could slow development.
