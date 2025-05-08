Moody's logo
Support your transition towards sustainability with Moody’s Ratings

Transition Finance refers to investments and financial solutions designed to help industries and economies transition from high-carbon to low-carbon practices. Moody's Ratings' combination of credit rating expertise with deep Sustainable Finance insights can play a critical role in supporting decision-makers on the road to transition, whether by helping to inform financing strategies, meeting investor demand for increased transparency, guiding market participants in understanding the impact of transition finance risks on credit, or providing insightful thought leadership.

How can we support your Transition Finance journey?

Net Zero Assessment (NZA)

Our NZA offers an in-depth, forward-looking assessment of an entity’s carbon transition plan and alignment with global sustainability targets. The assessment has three main components: ambition, implementation and governance.

Credit Rating Products

Credit ratings from Moody’s Ratings help issuers to create, go-to-market debt strategies which may capture wider investor focus.

    Rating Assessment Service (RAS)

    An unmonitored, point-in-time assessment of potential credit rating, or potential impact on current credit rating, from customer-provided hypothetical scenarios and provided to rated or unrated organizations, or customers interested in feedback on a future structured finance transaction.

      Second Party Opinion (SPO)

      An independent assessment of how debt instruments or financing frameworks align to sustainability principles and the extent to which they are expected to contribute to long-term sustainable development.

        Our unique combination of credit rating expertise and sustainable finance experience can support your transition finance journey

        Publications

        Explore how the evolving landscape of Transition Finance is reshaping credit ratings through our latest publications and research

        data story

        May 08, 2025

         Moody's
        Sustainable bond issuance softens in first quarter as market navigates broader uncertainties

        Global sustainable bond issuance totaled $226 billion in the first quarter of 2025, up 4% from the fourth quarter but down 27% from the same period last year.

        research

        Apr 02, 2025

         Moody's
        Sectoral gaps to net zero are key to assessing carbon transition plan credibility

        Even with robust climate action plans, companies in certain industries may miss their emissions targets because of long-term sector dynamics and external factors beyond their control.

        research

        Sep 03, 2024

         Moody's
        Energy transition white paper underscores commitment to net zero, a credit positive

        On 29 August, China 's (A1 negative) State Council released an energy transition white paper, laying out a high-level road map to its 2060 net zero emission target. The authorities' commitment to their emission goals is credit positive for the China power sector, especially major rated power companies given their strategic role in achieving carbon transition.

        research

        Mar 27, 2025

         Moody's
        Net zero implementation gap points to rising transition risks, despite policy shifts

        As the gap between aspirations to achieve net zero emissions and reality widens, the risk of rapid acceleration in policy action will grow. Such a scenario would significantly raise transition risks for companies with high carbon exposure.

        research

        Aug 24, 2024

         Moody's
        Latest climate policies will increase burdens on emitters but bring long-term benefits

        Companies in carbon-intensive sectors in China (A1 negative) are facing increasing transition risks amid government commitments to decarbonize and growing international scrutiny on corporate carbon transition plans.

        data story

        Oct 31, 2024

         Moody's
        The climate finance conundrum

        The world faces a $2.7 trillion annual climate investment gap by 2030. Can nations invest now to avoid future losses?

        research

        Jul 30, 2024

         Moody's
        Sustainable bond issuance declines in first half but $1 trillion for full year within reach

        Second-quarter issuance totals $238 billion, down 20% from a year earlier. Decline in number of debut issuers poses potential constraint on market growth. Sustainable loan volumes shrink in the first half as SLL quality comes to the fore. ICMA issues new guidance documents and updates in response to changes in the market.

        research

        Jun 13, 2024

         Moody's
        Achieving hydrogen’s decarbonization potential will be a marathon, not a sprint

        Low-emission hydrogen has the potential to help decarbonize existing use in oil refining and the chemicals industry in the near term, as well as aviation, trucking, shipping, cement, steel and the power sector over a longer horizon.

        research

        Apr 16, 2024

         Moody's
        Broader use of carbon capture will have mixed credit implications across sectors

        Carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) technologies have potential for use in highly carbon-intensive industrial processes and sectors that currently have limited means of decarbonizing. In this report, we discuss the current status of the technology, the feasibility of implementation, and the credit implications of broader use of CCUS.

        Sustainable Finance awards

        Moody’s Ratings has been globally and locally acknowledged with awards recognitions in the Sustainable Finance space. 

