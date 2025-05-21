Tuesday, May 13
APAC Sustainable Finance Summit
Credit risks from environmental, social and governance factors are wide-ranging. Browse Moody’s thought leadership for insights into how sustainable and transition finance will address environmental risks, the social implications of technological and demographic shifts, and how governance can mitigate or amplify credit impact.
Transforming business and reshaping credit
Wider use of biofuels will depend on technological advances, diversification of feedstocks and supportive government policies to reduce investment risk and buffer market volatility.
Issuers are increasingly constructing sustainable bond frameworks to finance technologies such as carbon capture and low-emission hydrogen, reflecting heightened focus on carbon transition.
Government policies globally are spurring spending on emerging green technologies, emphasizing credit risks and opportunities for companies in carbon-intensive sectors
Hydrogen will not be a major tool of decarbonization for at least another decade. Technological advances, infrastructure investments, regulatory support and cross-sector coordination will be needed.
New applications of carbon capture, utilization and storage technologies could reduce exposure to carbon transition risks if policy and innovation bring down high costs and logistical barriers.
Investment in areas such as carbon capture and green hydrogen will bring opportunities for sectors like steel and shipping where technological limits and costs have stymied decarbonization.
The clean energy technology needed for net zero futures of steelmaking, aviation and other industries is drawing investment, but a lot more is needed to transform these sectors.
In this cross-sector rating methodology, we explain our general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance risks in our credit analysis for all sectors globally.
Net zero assessments provide an independent and comparable view on the strength of an entity’s carbon emissions reduction plans compared to a global net zero pathway. They incorporate an entity’s ambition, the implementation of its plan and its governance of greenhouse gas emissions reductions.
Our second party opinion assessment framework explains how we provide second party opinions of green, social and sustainability financial instruments or financing frameworks following either a use of proceeds or sustainability-linked approach.
Our heat map of environmental risk includes 90 sectors with about $82 trillion in rated debt. It reflects our assessment of the credit materiality of environmental risks for sectors across rating groups.
Our heat map of social risk includes 90 sectors with about $82 trillion in rated debt. It reflects our assessment of the credit materiality of social considerations for sectors across rating groups.
