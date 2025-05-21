Moody's logo
Americas: +1-212-553-1653 Japan: +81-3-5408-4100 Asia Pacific: +852-3551-3077 EMEA: +44-20-7772-5454
Contact
BACK TO CREDIT RISK INSIGHTS

Sustainable finance and credit

Credit risks from environmental, social and governance factors are wide-ranging. Browse Moody’s thought leadership for insights into how sustainable and transition finance will address environmental risks, the social implications of technological and demographic shifts, and how governance can mitigate or amplify credit impact. 

Transforming business and reshaping credit

Green tech innovation

Methodologies, frameworks, and heat maps

01 Credit impact

Methodology: integrating environmental, social and governance factors into credit analysis

In this cross-sector rating methodology, we explain our general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance risks in our credit analysis for all sectors globally.

View methodology
View credit impact and issuer profile scores
02 Net zero assessments

Net zero assessment framework

Net zero assessments provide an independent and comparable view on the strength of an entity’s carbon emissions reduction plans compared to a global net zero pathway. They incorporate an entity’s ambition, the implementation of its plan and its governance of greenhouse gas emissions reductions.

View net zero assessment framework
View net zero assessments
03 Second party opinions

Second party opinion assessment framework

Our second party opinion assessment framework explains how we provide second party opinions of green, social and sustainability financial instruments or financing frameworks following either a use of proceeds or sustainability-linked approach.

View second party opinion framework
View second party opinions
04 Environmental risk heat map

Environmental risk heat map

Our heat map of environmental risk includes 90 sectors with about $82 trillion in rated debt. It reflects our assessment of the credit materiality of environmental risks for sectors across rating groups.

View environmental risk heat map
View environmental risk heat map data
05 Social risk heat map

Social risk heat map

Our heat map of social risk includes 90 sectors with about $82 trillion in rated debt. It reflects our assessment of the credit materiality of social considerations for sectors across rating groups.

View social risk heat map
View social risk heat map data

Moody's events hub

Browse our curated list of events. Hosted throughout the year across multiple regions and on a wide range of topics, we explore the risks and opportunities behind the most topical market issues. Use our calendar to find webinars and in-person conferences across a variety of sectors, industries, and key risk areas 

Register for events

Tuesday, May 13

APAC Sustainable Finance Summit
 

On-demand replay

Tuesday, June 24

Transition in a multipolar world: implications for credit markets

Register

Discover more

page_infoFilter Clear
Results
search results go here
Load More

Contact us

Rahul Ghosh

Managing Director - Global

Sustainable Finance

rahul.ghosh@moodys.com

Swami Venkataraman

Associate Managing Director

Sustainable Finance - Assessments

swami.venkat@moodys.com

Lucia Lopez

Senior Vice President

Sustainable Finance - Credit

lucia.lopez@moodys.com

Rebecca Karnovitz

Vice President – Senior Credit Officer

Sustainable Finance – Thought Leadership

rebecca.karnovitz@moodys.com