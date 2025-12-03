Decision intelligence for commercial banking

In banking, the right answer delivered too late is the wrong answer. Today, analysts spend hours reconciling data across credit, portfolio, profitability, capital, risk, and finance systems. The data exists, but it is not connected, As a result, decisions are often shaped by what is available rather than what is truly relevant.

Moody’s is helping financial institutions move from siloed analytics to decision intelligence. The goal is not to replace human judgment, but to strengthen it. Connected intelligence brings Moody’s trusted data and validated engines together with your data, models, and policies so teams can see the trade-offs in the context of the decision they are making.

A credit decision is rarely just a credit decision. It can affect portfolio limits, concentration risk, balance sheet usage, and expected impairment. When those impacts are connected in one view, banks can make faster, more consistent, and more confident decisions across the lending lifecycle.