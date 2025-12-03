Decision intelligence for commercial banking

See how we help banks make better decisions across the customer lifecycle.
Moody’s is helping financial institutions move from siloed analytics to decision intelligence. The goal is not to replace human judgment, but to strengthen it. Connected intelligence brings Moody’s trusted data and validated engines together with your data, models, and policies so teams can see the trade-offs in the context of the decision they are making.
A credit decision is rarely just a credit decision. It can affect portfolio limits, concentration risk, balance sheet usage, and expected impairment. When those impacts are connected in one view, banks can make faster, more consistent, and more confident decisions across the lending lifecycle.
A relationship manager asks:
"What opportunities do I have to improve the profitability of this client?"
A portfolio manager asks:
"How does my forward-looking pipeline impact where concentration risk is building?"
The Chief Financial Officer asks:
"What lines of business are improving or eroding our margin over time?"
Most analysis in banking explains what has happened, and the best of it projects what may happen and what is likely to happen. Decision intelligence helps you decide what to do next.
— Rob Fauber, President and CEO, Moody's Corporation
See how we help banks make better decisions across the customer lifecycle.
Watch how Banking Decision Intelligence answers multi-team questions in minutes.
In this podcast, Charlene Bian and Alex Cannon share how we connected a leading bank’s funded production and pipeline data to Moody’s analytics – benchmarking every deal against the commercial pricing benchmark. Leadership gained a forward-looking view of where performance was strong, clear visibility into where margin was being conceded across business lines, and insight into where the price-volume trade-off was costing them 75-100 basis points of spread between pipeline and funded production.
Across banking, institutions have spent decades building analytical capability. Credit teams, finance teams, and portfolio managers rely on sophisticated models and deep expertise. The intelligence already exists inside the bank. The breakthrough is connecting it.
Add a new capability and the impact multiplies. Every component strengthens the others.
The goal:
Know what a renewal is worth before you re-approve it.
The challenge:
Deciding on a single loan often requires pulling data from disconnected systems. Credit, profitability, deposits, and risk are reviewed separately. By the time the full picture is assembled, the decision window has narrowed.
How we help:
Connected intelligence brings relationship performance, risk signals, and profitability into one unified view. A banker can ask, “Should we renew this deal at its current price?” and receive an instant summary of financial impact, credit risk, and market context — with transparent assumptions and audit-ready support.
Teams walk into committee discussions aligned, prepared, and backed by data.
The goal:
Price against the full relationship, not the headline spread.
The challenge:
Manual pricing decisions and incomplete relationship context lead to unintended margin concessions. The full financial impact of pricing trade-offs is rarely visible in one place.
How we help:
Connected intelligence links deal economics to relationship profitability, risk-adjusted return, and market benchmarks in seconds. Teams can immediately see the bottom-line impact of pricing decisions — making trade-offs explicit and intentional rather than accidental.
This approach can contribute to more deliberate, well supported growth strategies: capturing opportunity while protecting spread.
The goal:
See concentrations build while you can still act on them.
The challenge:
Risk, capital, liquidity, and profitability are often viewed in isolation. Emerging concentrations and deteriorating exposures can go unnoticed until they become material.
How we help:
Connected intelligence aligns portfolio risk, capital impact, and return into one integrated view. It flags building concentrations, highlights deteriorating credits, and clarifies trade-offs between growth, capital allocation, and risk — with clear explanations behind every insight.
This enables earlier intervention, stronger capital discipline, and more confident portfolio strategy.
In the Banking Perspectives series, we invite senior leaders from across Moody's to share their latest views and fresh ideas in the banking industry.
Unlock the power of data in credit origination with insights designed for banking professionals to improve efficiency and risk assessment.
Artificial intelligence has become a fixture in financial services, streamlining everything from credit risk assessment to customer engagement. But as adoption expands and use matures, the next frontier is no longer about just automation, but autonomous intelligence. In other words, agents.
To fully harness AI’s potential in banking, banks must prioritize good data. But what does this mean in practice? Read our e-book to discover the five key principles of good data, and how your bank can optimize the data journey for AI excellence.
Generative AI, like ChatGPT and Google Bard, is reshaping finance by automating processes, improving decision-making, and enhancing customer interactions, and banks leveraging AI see potential for revenue growth and efficiency.
The era of GenAI-powered banking is in full motion—and there’s no slowing down. Those institutions that are ahead of the game are already using GenAI-driven solutions across a wide range of areas from market research and prospecting to compliance and regulatory reporting, and more.
At Moody’s, we’ve embraced what it means to be an early adopter of advanced and emerging technologies, as highlighted in a recent publication from Harvard Business Review. Backed by more than a century of experience, we’re pushing for an acceleration of change within our organization to keep up with the unprecedented pace of progress in the generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) ecosystem.
Less than two years ago, ChatGPT emerged as a simple conversation partner — a magical tool for chatting with a machine. But in what feels like the blink of an eye, it set the world on a whirlwind journey of technological change.