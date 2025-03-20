In the Banking Perspectives series, we invite senior leaders from across Moody's and beyond to share their latest views and fresh ideas in the banking industry.
Moody's
Eric Ebel
Managing Director
Moody's Banking Products & Technology
With over twenty years of experience managing software for the financial services industry, Eric is passionate about helping our customers meet complex market and regulatory requirements, whilst gaining critical insights to help them make better business decisions.
Mehna Raissi
Managing Director
Banking Customer Engagement
A global business leader with over 20 years of experience in financial services, Mehna leads Moody’s Banking customer engagement, success and go to market globally.
Omar Akkor
Senior Director Manager
Banking Product Strategy
Based in Dubai, he has over twenty years of deep experience designing, operationalizing and executing growth and customer-centric strategies across Moody’s.
Dimitrios Papanastasiou
Managing Director
Head of GenAI Practice
With over 15 years of experience in the risk management and financial services industry, Dimitrios is Managing Director, Head of GenAI Practice at Moody’s. He aims to bridge the gap between emerging technologies and real-world business outcomes, helping institutions grow revenue while staying compliant with an ever-changing regulatory landscape.
Saadat Mubashar
Senior Director
Industry Practice Lead
Saadat (Sid) serves as a Banking Industry Practice Advisor at Moody’s, leading Banking strategy on data & technology. He has more than 25 years of experience in the banking industry in senior global leadership roles at Tier 1 banks, focused primarily on Risk & Wholesale Lending.
Banks struggle with outdated systems, slow data entry, and confusing processes. To stay profitable amidst growing risks, they need innovative solutions. Moody's Lending Suite helps you make confident credit decisions and effectively manage your loan portfolio with an end-to-end loan origination system.
We offer a smart, automated solution for effective loan management and confident credit decisions, harnessing advanced analytics and AI to deliver a seamless credit experience.
Moody’s Risk and Finance solutions combine data, analytics, software, and governance frameworks to help banks manage risks, identify opportunities, and address regulatory demands to support safe and sound growth.
Future-proof your systems with our innovative, AI-driven solutions. Our solutions use the latest technology – from AI to APIs - and replace manual processes with automation, enhancing decision-making speed, resource optimization, and workflow consistency – keeping you ahead of the competition.
Maxsight™ brings together thousands of data points to give your organization a holistic view on risks, which can be seen from different perspectives. Shared risk intelligence—covering sanctions, supplier risk, KYC, and more—so your teams can make data-driven decisions with confidence.
CreditView provides users with Moody's perspectives into the broader economic landscape, along with in-depth credit, entity, and sector analysis. This helps them address the complexities of credit risk, including how tariffs might affect their portfolio. Moody's Research Assistant uses this wealth of information and advanced GenAI technologies to help users surface insights about the companies they engage with most, delivering instant answers to help users navigate an evolving and unpredictable landscape.
Bringing together data, experience, and best practice capabilities, with our specialized and agile intelligence, Moody’s banking solutions empower banks to adapt confident and efficient decision making, to ultimately drive growth and meet strategic goals.