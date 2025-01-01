Moody's logo
Americas: +1-212-553-1653 Japan: +81-3-5408-4100 Asia Pacific: +852-3551-3077 EMEA: +44-20-7772-5454
Contact

Builders risk

Moody's RMS™ model for builders risk offers a comprehensive solution for managing the complex and dynamic risks associated with construction projects. By considering both the changing value and vulnerability of projects over time, we help insurers, underwriters, and risk managers make informed decisions with confidence.

Available for various project types, from commercial properties to civil linear structures, our advanced modeling techniques and customized analyses capture the evolving nature of construction sites. As a result, you can gain risk assessments at every phase of a project’s life cycle that reflect the true risk profile of each construction site.

With specialized loss views, enhanced data schemas, and the ability to create tailored scenarios, our builders risk insights provide the intelligence you need to navigate construction risk management’s complexities.

Get in touch

Construction-specific views

01 Specialized loss views

Specialized loss views

Examine seven distinct loss views, including average and worst case, and five phases of construction representing critical points in a project.

02 Enhanced data schema

Enhanced data schema

Analyze location-level construction risks by capturing different construction project types within a database designed for interoperability with standard property models.

03 Data adjustments

Data adjustments

Adjust construction phases and deductibles to reflect the desired phase of construction for a current or hypothetical date.

04 Capital adequacy

Capital adequacy

Inform capital requirement calculations and reinsurance purchase and pricing using the worst-case loss view across different phases of construction.

Where we help

Regional and country builders risk models

GET IN TOUCH

Speak to our team

Interested in learning more about our offerings? Our solutions specialists are ready to help.