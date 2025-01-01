Moody's RMS™ model for builders risk offers a comprehensive solution for managing the complex and dynamic risks associated with construction projects. By considering both the changing value and vulnerability of projects over time, we help insurers, underwriters, and risk managers make informed decisions with confidence.
Available for various project types, from commercial properties to civil linear structures, our advanced modeling techniques and customized analyses capture the evolving nature of construction sites. As a result, you can gain risk assessments at every phase of a project’s life cycle that reflect the true risk profile of each construction site.
With specialized loss views, enhanced data schemas, and the ability to create tailored scenarios, our builders risk insights provide the intelligence you need to navigate construction risk management’s complexities.
Moody's RMS model for builders risk supports advanced risk management throughout a project’s construction by capturing changes to its value and vulnerability. This can help provide more accurate loss estimation from start to finish.
Examine seven distinct loss views, including average and worst case, and five phases of construction representing critical points in a project.
Analyze location-level construction risks by capturing different construction project types within a database designed for interoperability with standard property models.
Adjust construction phases and deductibles to reflect the desired phase of construction for a current or hypothetical date.
Inform capital requirement calculations and reinsurance purchase and pricing using the worst-case loss view across different phases of construction.
Interested in learning more about our offerings? Our solutions specialists are ready to help.