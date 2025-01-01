Moody's RMS™ model for builders risk offers a comprehensive solution for managing the complex and dynamic risks associated with construction projects. By considering both the changing value and vulnerability of projects over time, we help insurers, underwriters, and risk managers make informed decisions with confidence.

Available for various project types, from commercial properties to civil linear structures, our advanced modeling techniques and customized analyses capture the evolving nature of construction sites. As a result, you can gain risk assessments at every phase of a project’s life cycle that reflect the true risk profile of each construction site.

With specialized loss views, enhanced data schemas, and the ability to create tailored scenarios, our builders risk insights provide the intelligence you need to navigate construction risk management’s complexities.