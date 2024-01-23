The rising frequency and severity of catastrophic events have made it more challenging than ever to achieve meaningful growth. As risk becomes increasingly complex, insurers face mounting pressure to choose the right technology and solutions that allow for more accurate risk pricing, support diversified portfolio development, and facilitate increased underwriting capacity without compromising guidelines.
Drawing on more than 30 years of risk analytics leadership, Moody’s designed the Intelligent Risk Platform™ to provide customers with industry-leading modeling science, modular cloud-native technology, and enriched datasets to enhance decision-making. We’ve made bold technological and scientific investments to help customers build the next generation of insurance solutions to decode risk and identify growth opportunities.
The Intelligent Risk Platform is designed to deliver a competitive edge in today’s ever-evolving market. It seamlessly integrates multiple software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications tailored to different personas across the insurance value chain, from primary underwriting to portfolio steering. Its cloud-native architecture eliminates the need for software installations or scheduled maintenance, allowing for uninterrupted performance. Built on Amazon Web Services (AWS), the platform harnesses the full potential of cloud technology, offering exceptional scalability, flexibility, and durability.
At its core, the Intelligent Risk Platform is designed to help insurers digitize risk workflows and foster a more resilient world. Discover how it can transform your approach to risk management.
GenAI is a once-in-a-generation opportunity that has arrived at a pivotal moment for the insurance industry to revolutionize how individuals and entities conduct business. It's a transformational opportunity to fully leverage the Intelligent Risk Platform in new and exciting ways, such as automating report generation, reducing time to insights, and so much more.
Moody’s is piloting an extensive set of GenAI use cases and leveraging the Intelligent Risk Platform’s cloud-native environment so organizations can embed these advanced capabilities into their everyday workflows and tools.
Customers across all major geographies — including Europe, the Americas, and Asia — and insurers, reinsurers, and brokers modeling their accounts, portfolios, and underwriting use the Intelligent Risk Platform daily.
Our integrated suite of applications and services provides risk professionals with advanced analytics and cutting-edge tools for modern risk management. Built on the Intelligent Risk Platform, these cloud-native applications are tailored for diverse users, helping them gain deep insights into potential hazards, exposures, and accumulations.
Moody’s Risk Modeler™ unlocks deep risk insights and enhances real-time decision-making with cloud risk modeling software that combines innovative catastrophe models, efficient modeling workflows, and tools to get behind the model numbers.
Moody’s UnderwriteIQ™ application provides underwriters with extensive Moody’s RMS hazard data and peril models for the analytics required to enhance the speed and quality of underwriting decisions. This easy-to-use, highly configurable, cloud-native application improves underwriting decision-making for cat-exposed businesses and complex risks.
Moody’s TreatyIQ™ application provides advanced treaty analytics and portfolio roll up, unifying treaty underwriting and portfolio management within a single intuitive application. Model-agnostic insights on risk levels, profitability, marginal impact, and portfolio risk drivers deliver superior pricing, participation, and risk transfer decisions for property treaty reinsurers and brokers.
Moody’s ExposureIQ™ provides insightful and intuitive analytics backed by Moody's RMS modeling science, allowing for a deeper understanding of portfolio hot spots. It supports organization-wide portfolio management by allowing roll ups across insurance and reinsurance portfolios in one application.
The Risk Data Exchange service on the Intelligent Risk Platform allows users to share data, such as Exposure Data Model (EDM) databases and Detailed Loss Model (DLM) or high-definition (HD) analysis results, with other platform customers or Moody's Support. This functionality is particularly useful for primary insurers or reinsurance brokers who need to share data with reinsurers for purposes like contract pricing and risk transfer.
The Risk Data Lake is a cloud-based, programmable, and scalable environment within the Intelligent Risk Platform that provides instant access to data across all platform applications, including exposures, modeled losses, policies, portfolios, accounts, and locations. Users can import, store, transform, and access risk and third-party data, and it supports flexible data processing using tools like SQL, Python, and R. Additionally, it integrates risk services to simplify data encoding, transformation, search, and query, facilitating advanced analytics and bespoke solutions.
The IRP Navigator is an AI-powered assistant that provides seamless access to expert documentation through a chat interface. It integrates with all existing customer-facing product documentation, offering accurate and contextually relevant responses to your questions, thereby reducing the need to manually search through help centers or support documentation.
Data Bridge is a managed database platform that hosts the Microsoft SQL Server and supports various migration scenarios for clients adopting Intelligent Risk Platform applications. It facilitates the transfer of databases between on-premises and managed server instances, supporting the import and export of database artifacts in multiple formats. By leveraging AWS APIs for managing uploads to Amazon S3 and importing data into managed server instances on DataBridge, it allows for seamless integration with existing RiskLink and RiskBrowser processes.
Enhanced Risk Data delivers property- and peril-specific layers to enhance exposure quality, hazard insights, and risk scores, enabling improved model analytics and more informed underwriting decisions. Covering over 100 million U.S. locations and incorporating global hazard metrics like flood depths, wildfire risk, and earthquake impacts, it provides actionable insights into loss drivers and portfolio risks. These layers support detailed accumulation assessments, simplify risk scoring, and enable precise underwriting rules to optimize exposure management strategies.
During insurance renewals, the distribution of risk data comes into sharp focus for all stakeholders across the insurance value chain as the requirement for exposure and modeled loss data to flow freely across primary insurers, reinsurance brokers, and reinsurers becomes central to the renewal workflow.
Catastrophe modelers can accelerate model change management with fewer resources, less effort, and at a lower cost with Risk Modeler.
Generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) offers the potential to be a transformative technology, presenting exciting opportunities to rethink daily workflows but also new challenges relating to governance and compliance.
Businesses are constantly seeking ways to employ digital transformation strategies that streamline their operations, improve productivity, and boost profitability. One such strategy is the adoption of software-as-a-service (SaaS) platforms, which offer wide-ranging benefits, including cost savings, scalability, and flexibility.
