Flooding is the most prevalent natural disaster globally, posing a threat in any location that receives rainfall. Modeling flood risk is particularly difficult due to multiple factors, including: the complex hydrodynamics involved; water’s disregard for geopolitical boundaries; the sharp hazard gradients across small areas; and the duration of flood events, which can extend over days or weeks.

Leveraging more than two decades of experience in flood modeling, we have created a global suite of high-resolution flood risk analytics designed to assist in developing effective and profitable strategies for managing this type of risk.