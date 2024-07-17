Flooding is the most prevalent natural disaster globally, posing a threat in any location that receives rainfall. Modeling flood risk is particularly difficult due to multiple factors, including: the complex hydrodynamics involved; water’s disregard for geopolitical boundaries; the sharp hazard gradients across small areas; and the duration of flood events, which can extend over days or weeks.
Leveraging more than two decades of experience in flood modeling, we have created a global suite of high-resolution flood risk analytics designed to assist in developing effective and profitable strategies for managing this type of risk.
Moody’s flood solutions are tailored to meet unique market needs with extensive loss validation, high hazard resolution, and the most up-to-date mitigation response. Our solutions can help you:
Over 2.3 billion people are currently at risk of significant inland flooding, with another 240 million threatened by coastal flooding. Our latest whitepaper sheds light on the current vulnerabilities and reveals a worrying trend of increasing exposure to flood risks. Gain greater insight into the significance of these challenges and the implications for communities worldwide by exploring our in-depth analysis.
Our suite of global flood solutions offers detailed coverage of high-resolution flood risk analytics and a unified approach to managing global flood risk. This includes roughly 80% of global property gross written premiums modeled and 100% mapped.
They offers a consistent methodology for managing insurance portfolios of any size, from local to multinational, across various regions and perils.
The suite includes resources for managing the patchwork of regulatory reporting requirements encountered in different regions.
Moody’s High-Definition (HD) Modeling framework explicitly considers the particular temporal and spatial aspects of flood hazards, allowing for the implementation of time-based policy conditions such as hours clauses along with location-level coverage.
Our flood models capture all potential sources of flooding, including fluvial (river) and pluvial (overland flow, rainfall, and rising groundwater) flooding.
Also included are region-specific sources of flooding, such as the tropical cyclone-induced storm surge encountered in the United States.
With hundreds of primary and secondary modifiers, our flood models are equipped to capture critical exposure characteristics and represent a property's specific vulnerabilities.
Our modeling solutions account for mitigation efforts and bespoke flood defenses. These can be used to model preexisting defenses or to test the potential effects of flood defenses in locations without them.
Our models can fill in gaps in defense data and key exposure attributes (such as first-floor height and basement presence) based on location and claims data from similar properties in the area.
Conversely, our HD framework provides tools to overcome low-resolution data with exposure disaggregation functionality, which exploits a property's characteristics to place them where they are likely located.
Moody’s RMS US Inland Flood HD Model provides a complete, high-resolution outlook of flood events built on 50,000 simulation years.
Integrated with Moody’s RMS US Hurricane Model, it uses the same event set and explicitly considers tropical cyclone-induced flooding along with traditional fluvial and pluvial sources.
The model incorporates flood defense data beyond what is publicly available, incorporating the latest-known levee information from the US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) National Levee Database and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) National Flood Hazard Layers, providing a robust view of defended and undefended risk.
Moody’s RMS Europe Inland Flood HD Model provides the largest single European-wide event set on the market, spanning 14 countries and 900,000 events. This model helps users manage pan-European portfolios across geopolitical borders and regions.
It explicitly considers flooding induced by snow melt, along with traditional fluvial and pluvial sources of flooding.
Its specific flood defense approach incorporates a comprehensive database of the most recent public defense information. It considers both temporary and permanent flood defenses, which can be adjusted for sensitivity testing.
Moody’s RMS Japan Typhoon and Flood HD Model captures risk from typhoon wind, typhoon-driven inland and coastal floods, and non-typhoon floods. It provides a comprehensive view of risk while allowing for loss differentiation between perils.
Calibrated with over ¥2 trillion of claims data spanning 20 years, the model is equipped with more than 5,000 different, region-dependent vulnerability functions for building, contents, and business interruption coverages. Likewise, it can handle complex policy structures commonly found in Japan, such as step policies and franchise deductibles
It includes the most scientifically advanced extratropical transitioning model on the market in order to accurately portray this significant regional phenomenon.
Moody’s RMS Southeast Asia Inland Flood HD Model captures flood risk across four countries in Southeast Asia: Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, and Indonesia (specifically the islands of Java and Bali).
The model assesses the damages and subsequent losses associated with fluvial and pluvial flooding driven by precipitation from monsoons, tropical cyclones, and convection.
The model’s event set is made up of over 800,000 inland flood events across 50,000 simulation years.
Moody’s RMS New Zealand Inland Flood HD Model is the first probabilistic flood model for New Zealand on the market, providing a high-resolution outlook of flood risk to a country where flooding makes up 50% of total catastrophe events.
The model's event set simulates 350,000 flood events across 50,000 years of continuous precipitation.
It is compatible with Moody’s RMS New Zealand Earthquake HD Model, which is highly beneficial given that flood and earthquake events constitute 90% of the nation's forecast annual losses.
Moody’s RMS China Inland Flood Model is built on an event set of 100,000 flood events across 10,000 simulation years.
The model is compatible with Moody’s RMS China Typhoon Model, providing a combined view of typhoon and inland flood risk. These are usually grouped together under “wet peril” policies typical of the region.
We've built strong local partnerships in China, allowing us to validate our model against exposure data representing more than 70% of the market and incorporate local flood defense knowledge from 70 cities across China.
Moody’s RMS India Inland Flood Model provides a complete view of flood risk, accounting for both fluvial and pluvial sources of flooding, the latter of which explicitly covers urban and flash flood events driven by monsoon rainfall.
The model's event set is based on 125,000 events across 9,033 catchments throughout India.
It boasts over 1,000 vulnerability curves specific to the region and is compatible with our models for industrial facility and builders risk vulnerability.
Moody’s RMS Philippines Typhoon and Inland Flood Model captures risk from both typhoon wind and flooding as well as seasonal monsoon-driven flooding.
It applies a fully hydrodynamic storm surge model to assess coastal flood risk in a country with thousands of islands and the fifth-longest coastline in the world.
The model contains almost 1,000 region-dependent vulnerability curves designed to capture local design and building practices.
Moody’s Global Flood Data and Maps solutions suite covers all countries worldwide at a 10-meter resolution. It can be used to supplement the view of risk in modeled territories and to fill in gaps in understanding in unmodeled territories, where there is typically insufficient data to construct complete hydrological models.
Through a combination of hydrology from our probabilistic flood models and machine learning in areas of limited data, our comprehensive solutions suite accounts for all sources of flooding (fluvial, pluvial, and coastal).
Moody’s has developed a global defense model that learns from the standards of protection in Moody’s RMS models and localized variables. This results in an improved understanding of the effects of local mitigation methods, with high-quality defended and undefended views of global flood risk.
