Marine cargo and specie are some of the world’s oldest lines of business with specific vulnerabilities that are difficult to capture in a standard catastrophe model. Moody’s offers a specialized modeling framework that addresses these challenges and provides comprehensive data for risk management. Tailored to the marine market’s needs, our framework effectively helps you understand marine cargo and specie risks and enhance risk management across multiple perils worldwide.
Our marine cargo and specie framework helps protect against unexpected cargo catastrophe loss with a model designed to capture cargo risk at each point in the supply chain, from raw materials to finished goods.
Outdated marine risk modeling tools and incomplete data obscure many high-risk locations, big and small. These ports are vulnerable due to natural hazards, the cargo they handle, and the specific ways cargo is stored. However, some in the marine sector may lack these insights. Moody’s RMS Marine Cargo Model provides insights for assessing catastrophe risks and port accumulations.
Since its release in 2016, (re)insurers have actively used Moody’s RMS Marine Cargo Model to study, understand, and quantify the risk to marine cargo exposures from earthquakes, hurricanes, and storm surges. Analysis of cargo exposures at the Port of Houston reveals bulk cargo — which can be particularly susceptible to damage when stored in open lots — represents a large proportion of the Port of Houston’s traffic. According to Moody’s RMS estimates, an average daily value of $2.4 billion in bulk cargo is at risk.
Catastrophe risk analysts associate Beirut with earthquake, tsunami, terrorism, and civil war risks. Such events are well documented in Beirut’s long history, and insurers should know that severe damage might be inflicted by these perils. In the absence of any historical precedent, what could have prepared insurers for the catastrophic loss from the massive ammonium nitrate explosion in Beirut’s port? Moody’s RMS has devised such a procedure based on reimagining the historical record and considering downward counterfactuals — scenarios where things might have turned for the worse.
