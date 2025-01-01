Marine cargo and specie have distinct vulnerabilities that differ significantly from standard building contents. For example, marine cargo tends to be carefully packaged for shipping, kept in many different storage configurations, and is more likely to be extensively salvaged. Our marine cargo and specie model recognizes these differences by incorporating 18 product categories and 12 storage types, along with secondary modifiers that account for salvage potential, packaging, and storage protection. With over 2,000 different vulnerability functions, you can better reflect the real-world risk of marine cargo and specie, capturing factors that standard catastrophe models miss.