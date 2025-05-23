Catastrophe risk insights 

Not only are catastrophes becoming increasingly frequent and severe, their impact can trigger a cascade of interconnected risks. Delve into Moody's latest insights on recent catastrophic events.
Extreme weather-related risks have resulted in less affordable and available property insurance in many areas, which presents growing risk to municipal credit quality.
While the initial financial cost of the wildfires will be manageable, potential legal settlements will likely cost billions.
Major risk modelers have put out estimates of insured losses, including losses to the California FAIR Plan, ranging from $20 billion to $45 billion.
The damage from some of the worst wildfires in California's history will push more property owners toward the more expensive, state-backed insurance market and intensify cost-of-living pressures.
The estimate reflects insured losses to date for the private market and California FAIR Plan from fire, smoke, and evacuation impacts from the five fires including the Palisades and Eaton Fires<
While the full extent of the destruction is unknown, the fires are likely to be credit negative across multiple sectors, constraining economic activity, and stressing housing and insurance markets.
Keep updated with the latest information and insights from Moody's RMS Event Response and our wildfire experts.
Los Angeles Department of Water & Power, CA Power System serves the area ravaged by the Palisades fire, which early estimates indicate could be the costliest wildfire disaster in California history.
The Eaton fire poses a potential risk to Edison International and its Southern California Edison subsidiary, given the proximity of SCE’s transmission lines to the fire. The fire’s cause has not been determined.
As of writing, 25 people have lost their lives, over a hundred thousand have been displaced and over 39,000 acres have burned. Meanwhile over 12,000 structures have been damaged or destroyed.
Regional damage and lost output will prove historic, and the story has yet to be fully written.
For the citizens of California, living with the threat and impact of wildfires has become very familiar.
The devastating flooding recently caused by Hurricane Helene highlights increasing flood risk for local economies and tax bases, in particular in the Eastern and Southern US. Coastal and inland flooding events are becoming more frequent and severe, leading to substantial property damage and economic disruption.
Following heavy flooding on 29 October, 75 municipalities in the Valencia region (Ba1 positive) suffered significant harm to people, property, infrastructure, businesses and crops.
Most securitizations have significant geographic diversification and exposed deals will likely be protected by servicer support, insurance coverage, deal structures and other mitigants.
Consorcio de Compensacion de Seguros will shield insurers and reinsurers from losses linked to the recent floods in eastern Spain. Rated Spanish banks’ loan exposure to the area is relatively small.
A robust policy framework with liability limits and legal and financial safeguards is essential to protect the credit quality of regulated utilities in the event of catastrophic wildfires.
While Spanish government aid will help mitigate recovery costs, the sheer scale of flood damage to infrastructure and economic activity remains credit negative for the country's southeastern regions.
While early transition finance investment has economic, financial and credit benefits, emerging markets face stark choices balancing limited financing against other social and development priorities.
Given the elevated level of insured catastrophe losses globally, losses from Hurricanes Helene and Milton should help stabilize property catastrophe reinsurance pricing ahead of January 2025 renewals.
Hurricane Milton - over 40 blog update posts covering Milton from its development, landfall, and post-event analysis.
Florida’s three major investor-owned utilities are likely to recover their storm costs in full but may have to do so over a longer period than the 12 months they are typically granted.
Hurricane Milton brought damaging winds, life-threatening storm surge and heavy rainfall to Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.
In the wake of Hurricane Milton, we estimate lost output of $10 billion to $15 billion and damage between $40 billion and $70 billion for a price tag that will wind up between $50 billion and $85 billion.
Hurricane Helene’s projected track across Florida’s panhandle and the South has potential implications for public safety and business continuity. Moody’s hurricane tracker shows commercial real estate with a greater than 50% probability of facing wind speeds greater than 50 mph.
Moody’s RMS Event Response estimates total U.S. private market insured losses from the recent Hurricanes Helene and Milton will likely range between $35 billion and $55 billion.
The third to make landfall in the U.S. this year, hurricane Francine’s northerly track through Louisiana poses significant implications for public safety and business continuity. Moody’s hurricane tracker shows commercial real estate with a greater than 50% probability of facing wind speeds greater than 50 mph.
