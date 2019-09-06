Our workers' compensation models are built into our earthquake and terrorism models. However, users can access the human exposure accumulation tools in any region with a modeled peril regardless of whether there is a workers’ compensation model available in their region.

As our terrorism models offer deterministic scenario testing worldwide, the same can be said of the associated workers' compensation models. Probabilistic terrorism workers' compensation models are only available in the United States and certain cities in Belgium, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Türkiye, and the United Kingdom. The probabilistic earthquake workers' compensation model is available in China, Japan, Taiwan, and the United States.