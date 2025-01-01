Corporate finance and mergers and acquisition (M&A) actions allow you to support inorganic growth by expanding into new markets and geographies, diversifying supply chains, and acquiring new technologies.
Likewise, deal management and monitoring require access to timely, accurate, and granular financial data and company information to properly assess valuations and uncover the true potential in a transaction.
We can assist you in making these decisions more confidently and efficiently by helping you stay on top of industry news, explore new markets, quickly discover potential deals, research comparable companies, and assess valuations.
We help you make more confident and efficient deal decisions with third-party data and get the information you need to unlock the potential in deals and investments.
Easily understand complex corporate structures and ownership links, including information on Politically Exposed Persons (PEPs).
Deep intelligence, both recent and historical, on deals, companies and comparables to help paint a complete picture of a potential transaction.
Access data through our web-based platforms, or from within your existing platforms via our proprietary connectors and partner APIs.
Near-zero latency news and information from reliable sources that can be organized, analyzed, and shared.
Trend data on portfolio valuations and corporate financials for highly profitable startups and small- and medium-sized enterprises.
Over 25 indicators, including globally standardized financials, as well as legal and industry trend data to help you analyze and compare companies around the world.
