Corporate finance and mergers and acquisition (M&A) actions allow you to support inorganic growth by expanding into new markets and geographies, diversifying supply chains, and acquiring new technologies. 

Likewise, deal management and monitoring require access to timely, accurate, and granular financial data and company information to properly assess valuations and uncover the true potential in a transaction. 

We can assist you in making these decisions more confidently and efficiently by helping you stay on top of industry news, explore new markets, quickly discover potential deals, research comparable companies, and assess valuations. 

How we help

01 Corporate structures and ownership links

Easily understand complex corporate structures and ownership links, including information on Politically Exposed Persons (PEPs).

02 Deal data

Deep intelligence, both recent and historical, on deals, companies and comparables to help paint a complete picture of a potential transaction.

03 Easy access

Access data through our web-based platforms, or from within your existing platforms via our proprietary connectors and partner APIs.

04 Near real-time news, sentiment and alerts

Near-zero latency news and information from reliable sources that can be organized, analyzed, and shared.

05 Trend data

Trend data on portfolio valuations and corporate financials for highly profitable startups and small- and medium-sized enterprises.

06 Valuation data

Over 25 indicators, including globally standardized financials, as well as legal and industry trend data to help you analyze and compare companies around the world.

Case studies

case study
European Commission tracks investments and acquisitions using data from Orbis.
Read more
case study
The ZEW – Leibniz Centre for European Economic Research publishes a biannual M&A Report using the Orbis M&A database.
Download now
case study
Global Inovation Index (GII) 2022 Powered by Orbis Data.
Read more

News and views

