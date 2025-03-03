Organizations are increasingly relying on data-driven decision making. Yet they often struggle with incomplete or inaccurate data.
Integrating Moody’s company reference data as a core component of your enterprise master data management (MDM) program can help deliver a holistic view of your customers, streamline supplier and vendor decisioning, as well as support more efficient compliance and regulatory screening.
We enable you to harness the power of company reference data globally to fuel your master data management journey so you can increase business intelligence, maximize agility, and minimize costs and risks.
Create your ‘golden record’ including common firmographic attributes and hierarchy relationships required across your enterprise to support “search before create” as well as consistent decisioning against a single source of truth for entity data.
Effectively match and link your disparate customer/supplier/partner entities across internal sources to a robust company reference data provider with company reference and digital data coverage.
When necessary, validate your entities against live corporate registries and tax authorities globally, optionally downloading official documentation.
Maintain a unique set of entities by assigning an internal unique entity identifier, along with linked entity identifiers from internal sources and third-party data providers.
Continuously keep your golden records up to date by applying changes you receive from your company reference data provider, by leveraging the link to their unique entity identifier (e.g., Orbis ID).
When critical gaps in coverage and/or datapoints occur, lean on an efficient data remediation process.
On February 27, 2025, Chartis Research published its second Financial Crime and Compliance (FCC50) ranking and report. The FCC50 report evaluated nearly 300 vendors across core financial crime disciplines and identified 50 leaders in financial crime and compliance.
Master data management (MDM) systems are essential for organizations seeking to enhance operational efficiency, ensure data quality, and drive strategic growth. In this blog, we discuss nine key takeaways from our recent MDM webinar, “Mastering data excellence: the power of MDM in decision-making and risk management".
In a data-driven world, master data management (MDM) is instrumental in achieving decision excellence and risk resilience. Participants will learn how MDM enables greater organizational agility, reduces risk through interoperable data, and unlocks opportunities through enriched master data.
Robust information on M&A deals, including deal value, transaction details, parties involved, and the rationale behind the transactions, can enrich your master data beyond that typical starting point, and help you to maintain a more complete, trusted ‘golden record’.
Data decay is the gradual deterioration of data quality over time. Failing to update data regularly can have significant consequences for businesses, including targeting the wrong contacts, making decisions based on outdated information, and exposing the organization to unnecessary risks.
Data governance plays a crucial role in master data management (MDM) as it ensures the accuracy, consistency, integrity, and security of an organization's master data.
Despite advancements in technology, poor entity resolution continues to have a significant impact on businesses, resulting in operational inefficiencies, regulatory pressures, slow time to market, customer churn, reputational damage, and hefty fines.
Get in touch or book a demo to explore how we can help.