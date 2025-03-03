Moody's logo
Organizations are increasingly relying on data-driven decision making. Yet they often struggle with incomplete or inaccurate data.

Integrating Moody’s company reference data as a core component of your enterprise master data management (MDM) program can help deliver a holistic view of your customers, streamline supplier and vendor decisioning, as well as support more efficient compliance and regulatory screening. 

How we help

01 Entity enrichment

Create your ‘golden record’ including common firmographic attributes and hierarchy relationships required across your enterprise to support “search before create” as well as consistent decisioning against a single source of truth for entity data.

02 Entity resolution

Effectively match and link your disparate customer/supplier/partner entities across internal sources to a robust company reference data provider with company reference and digital data coverage.

03 Live entity validation

When necessary, validate your entities against live corporate registries and tax authorities globally, optionally downloading official documentation.

Maintain a unique set of entities by assigning an internal unique entity identifier, along with linked entity identifiers from internal sources and third-party data providers.

04 Monitor and maintain changes

Continuously keep your golden records up to date by applying changes you receive from your company reference data provider, by leveraging the link to their unique entity identifier (e.g., Orbis ID).

05 Remediation

When critical gaps in coverage and/or datapoints occur, lean on an efficient data remediation process.

Key benefits

Company reference data coverage

580 million companies globally.

Value-added data

Value-added data for credit risk, KYC, compliance and sales, and marketing use cases, with Orbis ID.

Firmographic data

Standardized and interoperable data, enhancing business intelligence and strategic decision-making capabilities.

Easy access

Access data through our web-based platforms or from within your existing platforms via our proprietary connectors and partner APIs.

Comparable ownership structures

Easily understand complex corporate structures and ownership links, including information on Politically Exposed Persons (PEPs).

Data remediation services

Engage with us to accelerate your master data objectives.

article

Mar 03, 2025

Moody’s wins five categories in Chartis Financial Crime and Compliance50, 2025

On February 27, 2025, Chartis Research published its second Financial Crime and Compliance (FCC50) ranking and report. The FCC50 report evaluated nearly 300 vendors across core financial crime disciplines and identified 50 leaders in financial crime and compliance.

article

Jul 18, 2024

Mastering growth: Leveraging master data management for strategic advantage

Master data management (MDM) systems are essential for organizations seeking to enhance operational efficiency, ensure data quality, and drive strategic growth. In this blog, we discuss nine key takeaways from our recent MDM webinar, “Mastering data excellence: the power of MDM in decision-making and risk management".

  • Company reference data
webinar
Mastering data excellence: The power of MDM in decision making and risk management

In a data-driven world, master data management (MDM) is instrumental in achieving decision excellence and risk resilience. Participants will learn how MDM enables greater organizational agility, reduces risk through interoperable data, and unlocks opportunities through enriched master data.

  • Company reference data
article
Enriching your master data with mergers and acquisition (M&A) data

Robust information on M&A deals, including deal value, transaction details, parties involved, and the rationale behind the transactions, can enrich your master data beyond that typical starting point, and help you to maintain a more complete, trusted ‘golden record’.

article
Data decay and its impact: The importance of regular data maintenance

Data decay is the gradual deterioration of data quality over time. Failing to update data regularly can have significant consequences for businesses, including targeting the wrong contacts, making decisions based on outdated information, and exposing the organization to unnecessary risks.

  • Company reference data
article
The role of data governance in master data management

Data governance plays a crucial role in master data management (MDM) as it ensures the accuracy, consistency, integrity, and security of an organization's master data.

  • Company reference data
article

Mar 02, 2022

 Moody's
The lingering challenges of entity resolution in the financial services industry

Despite advancements in technology, poor entity resolution continues to have a significant impact on businesses, resulting in operational inefficiencies, regulatory pressures, slow time to market, customer churn, reputational damage, and hefty fines.

