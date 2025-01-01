International corporate tax and transfer pricing complexities are intensifying. Tax authorities worldwide are sharpening their focus on the transfer pricing outcomes of multinational corporations' intercompany transactions for goods, services, intellectual property, and financing. This heightened scrutiny creates challenges for tax authorities, multinational enterprises, and professional services firms alike.
Moody's can help you navigate this evolving and increasingly complex landscape with confidence using robust data, optimized analytics, and tailored solutions powered by the latest technology. Discover how to align with global compliance standards, assess and navigate risks effectively, and make better decisions in an increasingly complicated, interconnected tax world.
Whether you're employed by a tax authority, customs team, professional services firm, or multinational enterprise, Moody's can help you increase the quality, reliability, and efficiency of tax and transfer pricing outcomes with access to trusted third-party data, optimized analytics, and tailored solutions powered by the latest technology, including AI.
With increasing rigor from tax authorities and a changing tax landscape, the importance of effectively managing tax and transfer pricing risks has never been greater. Embracing quality third-party data and analytics powered by modern technology can help you accomplish the following objectives:
Harness the power of GenAI-enabled functionality to revolutionize your approach to tax and transfer pricing. Our innovative technology enables faster, more efficient company benchmarking and credit risk assessments, streamlining your workflow and enhancing productivity.
Access detailed financials for over 190 million companies worldwide, including in-depth information on more than 49 million private firms. This wealth of data, available in IFRS, local GAAP, and globally standardized formats, equips you to conduct tax risk assessments and precise transfer pricing analyses in depth and with confidence.
Navigate the complexities of Intellectual Property (IP) tax risks and valuation with our comprehensive database covering over 168 million patents and more than 70,000 royalty rate arrangements. This critical information ensures your IP transactions are assessed and priced accurately, reflecting true market value and aligning with global standards.
Understand the constantly moving intricacies of global corporate relationships with access to over 2 billion ownership links. Additionally, we provide access to extensive global ownership data, shareholding, and subsidiary information covering corporate, beneficial, and historical owners and directors to support your better understanding of the nuances of intra-group relationships.
Mergers and acquisition data includes M&A, equity, initial public offering, venture capital, private equity activities, and foreign direct investment profiles. The changing dynamics of mergers, acquisitions, and corporate restructurings bring unique tax and transfer pricing challenges. Our extensive M&A data, covering equity deals, IPOs, venture capital, and private equity activities, equips you to better navigate the ever-changing corporate environment.
Enhance your ability to accurately assess credit and credit risk analysis. By combining market data and financial statement analysis, we offer predictive insights into credit risks and default probabilities, credit assessment aligned to the OECD Guidelines, and the ability to price financial transactions to enable you to better assess this increasingly important area of tax risk.
Moody's is the global market leader for Tax & Transfer Pricing data and solutions with a vast customer base, including 80+ leading global tax authorities, 750+ global professional services firms, hundreds of multinationals, and the OECD.
We provide access to an unrivaled array of information, including company data, credit, ownership, and financial information used to support arm's length pricing, tax base erosion, and profit shifting assessment.
Further, we have developed state-of-the-art credit risk assessment and interest rate benchmarking tools aligned with the latest OECD guidance.
Information is delivered directly through our web-based platforms or your existing platforms via our proprietary connectors, partner APIs, and/or data feeds.
Globalization and the digitization of the economy over the past 10 years have seen large amounts of corporate tax being lost by tax administrations.
The realm of transfer pricing is in a constant state of flux, continually adapting to changing regulations and market conditions.
One of the most common transactions in a multinational company is intercompany lending, with multinationals using loans to fund group entities and move cash to where it is needed most.
The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) defines the international tax and transfer pricing rules and regulations that are adopted by its member countries globally.
The growing complexity of worldwide transfer pricing rules continues to present a three-dimensional challenge for multinational companies ("MNCs") with respect to documentation requirements, transparency initiatives and audits.
The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) released a new report on Pillar One – Amount B on 19 February 2024 as part of the OECD/G20’s Base Erosion and Profit Shifting (BEPS) project.
