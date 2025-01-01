International corporate tax and transfer pricing complexities are intensifying. Tax authorities worldwide are sharpening their focus on the transfer pricing outcomes of multinational corporations' intercompany transactions for goods, services, intellectual property, and financing. This heightened scrutiny creates challenges for tax authorities, multinational enterprises, and professional services firms alike.

Moody's can help you navigate this evolving and increasingly complex landscape with confidence using robust data, optimized analytics, and tailored solutions powered by the latest technology. Discover how to align with global compliance standards, assess and navigate risks effectively, and make better decisions in an increasingly complicated, interconnected tax world.