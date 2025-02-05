Leverage Moody’s extensive trade credit database that encompasses millions of businesses globally, featuring detailed insights into small- and medium-size enterprises. We provide versatile options for accessing this data, whether through our products, integration into your systems via application programming interfaces (APIs), or through bulk feeds, improving flexibility in how you connect.
Moody’s trade credit data solutions offer an extensive suite of benefits designed to enhance risk management and decision-making processes. Our industry-leading credit risk analytics allow you to gain a consistent and holistic view of risk, receive timely updates so you have the most current information at your fingertips, and tailor data to meet your specific needs.
Moody’s provides vast data resources across multiple key areas that can help you improve the quality of your trade credit decisions. These key areas include:
Access key business and identifying information on over 550 millions of entities to reduce the cost of acquiring and integrating global data into a unified structure. Simplify the analysis of a company’s ownership and associated group risks and benefits from industry-leading corporate hierarchy data known for its extensive coverage, accuracy, and recency.
Key data:
Firmographics: contact information, identifiers, industry codes, sales volumes, company size
Ownership: ultimate owner, beneficial owners, shareholders, subsidiaries
Directors and executives: current directors and managers including other and previous positions in other companies, previous directors and managers, and auditors
Leveraging our comprehensive legal data enhances trade credit decision-making by providing deep insights into a company's financial stability and legal standing, thereby mitigating risk and fostering informed credit decisions.
Key data:
Legal events
Bankruptcy and tax liens
Corporate filings
Shell company indicators
Moody’s extensive datasets and predictive scores provide an insightful and transparent view of global risk by applying globally harmonized risk scores.
Key data:
Risk of payment delinquency
Company payment risk
Probability of default
Peer comparison
Credit limits
Credit sentiment score
We provide information on detailed spending trends, accounts receivable data, and late payment history across 45 key industry categories, including details on $3.7 trillion business-to-business transactions biennially from over 60 million business locations.
Key data:
Company payment risk score
Payment aging details
Days beyond terms
Industry-specific payment history
Monthly spend data by business segment
Year-over-year spending trends
We provide data, scores, and assessments that help distinguish meaning from the noise to understand companies’ environmental and social impact as well as their corporate governance practices. Moody’s cyber risk scores offer a quantitative assessment of a company’s susceptibility to cyber threats, aiding in the evaluation of potential financial impacts and informing credit decisions.
Key data:
ESG scores
Cyber risk rating
Geopolitical risk scores (including Moody's country risk score and Moody's country long-term rating)
Our financial data helps organizations improve cash flow and enhance trade credit decisions, boosting financial agility and providing a competitive edge.
Key data:
Comparable financials (global standard accounting format)
Key ratios
Indexed information: Create your own ratio
Access our data with ease via our web-based platforms or from within your existing platforms via our data feeds, proprietary connectors, and partner APIs.
Our Industry Monitors offer extensive insight into key purchasing, payment, and financial trends across major industries. Drawing from data on over 20 million companies and over $1.7 trillion in annual business-to-business transactions, this powerful tool delivers valuable trends and alerts, helping you stay ahead of changes that could impact your revenue.
Access key trends across the market including average days beyond term, AR debt by state, and AR debt by industry.
Our Economic Impact Tracker leverages Moody’s Pulse database to provide insights into the economic trends across businesses. This database encompasses more than $2 trillion in business-to-business transactions recorded biennially from millions of U.S. enterprises. It illuminates how businesses adapt their spending and payment practices in response to the dynamic environment, offering a multifaceted view that spans different industries, geographical locations, and business scales.
Moody’s has launched Maxsight™ unified risk platform, designed to help businesses decode risk and unlock opportunity across third-party relationships, supply chains, and compliance processes.
Discover the emerging game-changers that are taking the guesswork out of credit management.
Cyber threats can have a profound impact on a firm's financial stability and reputation, with bad actors using advanced technologies like Generative AI to deploy sophisticated cyberattacks.
A recent ransomware attack dealt a severe blow to a major corporation, harming its operations and reputation. The ransomware organization held highly sensitive data hostage, causing system downtime and bringing the company to a standstill.
Get in touch or book a demo to explore how we can help.