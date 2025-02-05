Moody's logo
Trade credit data

Leverage Moody’s extensive trade credit database that encompasses millions of businesses globally, featuring detailed insights into small- and medium-size enterprises. We provide versatile options for accessing this data, whether through our products, integration into your systems via application programming interfaces (APIs), or through bulk feeds, improving flexibility in how you connect. 

Other key benefits

Provide consistency across your organization applying globally harmonized risk scores

Support workflow processes to more easily automate the credit risk process

Save time in the risk assessment process

Minimize overall costs of acquiring and integrating global data in a common structure

Simplify ownership analyses to uncover hidden risks

About our data

Moody’s provides vast data resources across multiple key areas that can help you improve the quality of your trade credit decisions. These key areas include:

01 Company and ownership information

Access key business and identifying information on over 550 millions of entities to reduce the cost of acquiring and integrating global data into a unified structure. Simplify the analysis of a company’s ownership and associated group risks and benefits from industry-leading corporate hierarchy data known for its extensive coverage, accuracy, and recency. 

Key data:

  • Firmographics: contact information, identifiers, industry codes, sales volumes, company size

  • Ownership: ultimate owner, beneficial owners, shareholders, subsidiaries

  • Directors and executives: current directors and managers including other and previous positions in other companies, previous directors and managers, and auditors

02 Legal

Leveraging our comprehensive legal data enhances trade credit decision-making by providing deep insights into a company's financial stability and legal standing, thereby mitigating risk and fostering informed credit decisions.

Key data:

  • Legal events

  • Bankruptcy and tax liens

  • Corporate filings
     

  • Shell company indicators

03 Risk assessment

Moody’s extensive datasets and predictive scores provide an insightful and transparent view of global risk by applying globally harmonized risk scores.

Key data:

  • Risk of payment delinquency

  • Company payment risk

  • Probability of default
     

  • Peer comparison
     

  • Credit limits
     

  • Credit sentiment score

04 Payment and purchase

We provide information on detailed spending trends, accounts receivable data, and late payment history across 45 key industry categories, including details on $3.7 trillion business-to-business transactions biennially from over 60 million business locations.

Key data:

  • Company payment risk score

  • Payment aging details

  • Days beyond terms
     

  • Industry-specific payment history
     

  • Monthly spend data by business segment
     

  • Year-over-year spending trends

05 Emerging risk scores

We provide data, scores, and assessments that help distinguish meaning from the noise to understand companies’ environmental and social impact as well as their corporate governance practices. Moody’s cyber risk scores offer a quantitative assessment of a company’s susceptibility to cyber threats, aiding in the evaluation of potential financial impacts and informing credit decisions. 

Key data:

  • ESG scores

  • Cyber risk rating

  • Geopolitical risk scores (including Moody's country risk score and Moody's country long-term rating)

06 Financials

Our financial data helps organizations improve cash flow and enhance trade credit decisions, boosting financial agility and providing a competitive edge.

Key data:

  • Comparable financials (global standard accounting format)

  • Key ratios

  • Indexed information: Create your own ratio

Accessing our data is easy

Access our data with ease via our web-based platforms or from within your existing platforms via our data feeds, proprietary connectors, and partner APIs. 

Flexible data delivery

Access extensive data on any web platform via API.

Proprietary connectors

Utilize our bespoke connectors to effortlessly synchronize trade credit data with your customer relationship management and enterprise resource planning systems, enhancing operational efficiency.

Data feeds

Seamlessly integrate real-time or scheduled trade credit information directly into your systems for up-to-date insights.

Batch file appends

Opt for batch file appends to bulk-update your systems with the latest trade credit data at scheduled intervals.

APIs

Leverage our robust APIs for direct, programmable access to our databases, improving custom solutions and real-time data retrieval.

Customer testimonials

Data resources

Moody's

Industry monitors

Our Industry Monitors offer extensive insight into key purchasing, payment, and financial trends across major industries. Drawing from data on over 20 million companies and over $1.7 trillion in annual business-to-business transactions, this powerful tool delivers valuable trends and alerts, helping you stay ahead of changes that could impact your revenue. 
 

Learn more
Moody's

Monthly US accounts receivable (AR) trends across the market

Access key trends across the market including average days beyond term, AR debt by state, and AR debt by industry.
 

Learn more
Moody's

Economic impact tracker

Our Economic Impact Tracker leverages Moody’s Pulse database to provide insights into the economic trends across businesses. This database encompasses more than $2 trillion in business-to-business transactions recorded biennially from millions of U.S. enterprises. It illuminates how businesses adapt their spending and payment practices in response to the dynamic environment, offering a multifaceted view that spans different industries, geographical locations, and business scales.
 

News and views

announcement

Feb 05, 2025

 Moody's
Moody’s Maxsight™: The new platform to navigate global risks enterprise wide

Moody’s has launched Maxsight™ unified risk platform, designed to help businesses decode risk and unlock opportunity across third-party relationships, supply chains, and compliance processes. 

article
Harness nontraditional credit data to eliminate the blind side of credit management

Discover the emerging game-changers that are taking the guesswork out of credit management.

  • Corporations
  • Credit risk
whitepaper
Cyber risk and creditworthiness: a new era of risk assessment

Cyber threats can have a profound impact on a firm's financial stability and reputation, with bad actors using advanced technologies like Generative AI to deploy sophisticated cyberattacks.

  • Corporations
  • Company reference data
article
Moody's
Cybersecurity in trade credit: Guard against financial loss

A recent ransomware attack dealt a severe blow to a major corporation, harming its operations and reputation. The ransomware organization held highly sensitive data hostage, causing system downtime and bringing the company to a standstill.

  • Cyber risk
  • Company reference data
