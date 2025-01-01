Moody’s DataHub is a cloud-based data delivery platform that combines innovative technology with industry- leading analytic tools to transform the data experience end-to-end. Beginning with your initial data evaluation through to the final data delivery, DataHub reduces the time and resources you need to fuel your decision making.
Use analytics tools and pre-populated workbooks to evaluate and query data in secure workspaces without having to bring the data in-house.
Upload your own proprietary data and/or combine Moody's data sets to create custom data products.
Export data in several industry-standard formats, then choose the delivery and scheduling options you prefer.
Convert raw data into decisions through a single interface, without burdening your internal resources.
public and private entities available
current and historical credit ratings from Moody’s Ratings
merger and acquisition transactions
companies with probability of default scores
companies with details financials
commercial real estate properties
Learn how DataHub empowers you to create unique data products tailored to your specific needs.
Learn how Deloitte leveraged DataHub to gain data efficiencies to power their M&A Sensing solution.
Discover how data interoperability enabled platforms are driving financial services.
Get in touch or book a demo to explore how we can help.