Moody’s DataHub is a cloud-based data delivery platform that combines innovative technology with industry- leading analytic tools to transform the data experience end-to-end. Beginning with your initial data evaluation through to the final data delivery, DataHub reduces the time and resources you need to fuel your decision making.

Transforming the data experience

Access industry-standard data science tools

Use analytics tools and pre-populated workbooks to evaluate and query data in secure workspaces without having to bring the data in-house.

Build the data you want, the way you want it

Upload your own proprietary data and/or combine Moody's data sets to create custom data products.

Export data in several industry-standard formats, then choose the delivery  and scheduling options you prefer. 

Access our many award-winning data sets

Convert raw data into decisions through a single interface, without burdening your internal resources.

DataHub points
600+ million


public and private entities available

6.8+ million


current and historical credit ratings from Moody’s Ratings

2.9+ million


merger and acquisition transactions

590+ million


companies with probability of default scores

50+ million


companies with details financials

8+ million


commercial real estate properties

Explore our data

Tools to build what you want

Data configured your way

Combine and refine Moody's data sets, or combine Moody's data sets with your own data, to create unique data products tailored to your specific needs.

Robust analytics toolset

Choose from several industry standard on-platform analytics tools such as Hue, Anaconda, and Apache Superset to evaluate and uncover the value of Moody's data.

Collaborate with others

Invite team members to collaborate through secure, DataHub workspaces.

Flexible delivery

Set your data delivery on your schedule. Select the format you want and choose from multiple cloud-to-cloud endpoints, SFTP delivery or direct download.

Resources

Moody's DataHub: Transforming the data experience

Learn how DataHub empowers you to create unique data products tailored to your specific needs.

Deloitte case study
Deloitte case study

Learn how Deloitte leveraged DataHub to gain data efficiencies to power their M&A Sensing solution.

Data interoperability’s importance in the financial services industry
Data interoperability’s importance in the financial services industry

Discover how data interoperability enabled platforms are driving financial services.

