Introducing the next era of risk intelligence with Moody's OneView. Unlock trusted, unbiased business and credit intelligence to uncover opportunity and deftly maneuver through today’s complex risk landscape. Leveraging advanced GenAI, Moody's OneView fuses the power of Moody’s vast data estate, Moody’s Ratings credit research, top-tier analytics, and deep insights—delivering the business intelligence you need to make more confident decisions – across the channels you prefer.
 

Moody's OneView is modern, GenAI infused platform with an intuitive interface that brings all of Moody’s content together, to help you efficiently pinpoint risks and opportunities throughout the value chain—helping your organization uncover more growth potential.

Our propriety data includes 18,000 public and private entities rated by Moody’s Ratings, and over 350,000 of the largest privately owned companies globally. Instantly surface essential content and insights, whether you’re using the Moody's OneView web interface, our GenAI-powered experience, or one of our APIs, connectors or feeds.

Moody's OneView web interface

Get all Moody’s content in one place, personalized for your specific use case.

APIs, connectors and data Feeds

Integrate Moody’s content with your proprietary and 3rd-party solutions.

LLM friendly APIs and MCPs

Use GenAI-ready protocols to provide content to your AI agents on when and how to access Moody’s content.

  • Uncover actionable insights: effortlessly compile insights, ratings and financial data—complete with linked citations—for faster analysis of public and private companies.

 

  • Support reports & communications: Generate overviews and detailed data tables to inform internal decision-making.

 

  • Find companies quickly: use natural language search and powerful filtering to find companies matching your criteria.
 
  • Accelerate research: Embedded AI speeds up research, analysis, and reporting processes.

Moody's OneView delivers comprehensive business intelligence and credit risk insights across covered sectors, offering entity and sector analysis, real-time monitoring, origination and lead generation tools, and customizable report configuration — empowering faster, more confident decision making.

  • Unlock opportunities with data on 350,000+ public and private companies—deep financials, ownership, and corporate structures.
  • Build precise target lists using advanced filters, peer comparisons, key financials, credit ratings, location, and sector.
  • Set tailored lending terms and focus on high-potential clients with easy-to-use prospect filtering.
  • Perform robust credit assessments and optimize loan pricing for balanced risk and reward.
  • Proactively monitor issuer portfolios and detect early warning signals with Moody’s data and research.
  • Deliver sound guidance on debt issuance and credit ratings with Moody’s robust company profiles and advanced filters.
  • Empower confident investment decisions with comprehensive research, analytics, and market intelligence.
  • Conduct fundamental issuer analysis to optimize portfolio construction and help drive investment outcomes.
  • Stay ahead of emerging risks and showcase value with integrated monitoring and transparent, streamlined reporting.
  • Access standardized, curated data on firmographics, financials, corporate hierarchies, ownership, foreign investments, and M&A—from the world’s largest private company database.
  • Gain unmatched transparency into business relationships with Moody’s ownership data, quickly identifying key individuals and beneficial owners.
  • Tap into global, standardized financial information—aggregated and delivered across your preferred channel.
  • Future-proof your strategy with GenAI-optimized data, expertly curated for reliable AI solutions and consistent, contextualized decisions.

