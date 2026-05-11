The Cyber Industry Steering Group was created to help the industry better navigate the dynamic cyber risk landscape, manage cyber accumulations with increased confidence, and deepen the market's understanding of systemic risks and tail exposures.

This group believes that by advancing the industry’s understanding and quantification of cyber risk, this will help to attract capacity and support the market’s growth.

This group is conducting important primary research, developing improved cyber risk assessment tools, and leading a series of market education initiatives.