Credit memos in minutes – generated leveraging Moody’s data and insights.

Moody’s next-generation credit memo solutions

Credit decisioning is under pressure. 

 

Regulatory demands are rising, teams are stretched, and fragmented data, shifting market conditions, and inconsistent skill levels are slowing workflows. This often results in delayed, incomplete credit memos of varied quality — increasing risk and eroding confidence.

Moody’s AI-powered credit memo solutions cut through that complexity. Leveraging our data foundation and Agentic AI, we help to automate the time-consuming processes of gathering, validating, and analyzing information, then generate a transparent, consistently structured memo in minutes — ready for expert review and refinement.  Memos are transparent, clearly sourced and structured within a consistent template to deliver the context and clarity necessary to help inform confident credit decisions.

 

Embedded in your lending workflow or accessed through Moody’s platform, our AI‑powered credit memos are built on Moody’s proprietary data and can seamlessly incorporate borrower financials, annual reports, webs search information, and more. They equip you with the insight to support company credit analysis, guide portfolio strategy, or perform loan‑specific credit assessments. Whether your priority is company analysis  or deep‑dive loan underwriting, Moody’s delivers the tools to help you need to act decisively.

AI-powered Credit Memo

Moody’s Credit Memo solutions bring the power of coordinated AI agents to credit decisioning - transforming the way credit teams work. Slow, fragmented credit workflows aren’t just inefficient – they are costly, risky and unsustainable. 

It’s time for a smarter, faster, modern way forward. 

Speed without shortcuts

Review high-quality, decision-informing credit memos in minutes

Increased productivity

Reduce bottlenecks, cut friction and support streamlined credit decisioning

Flexible & configurable

Tailor memos to your specific needs or credit policy with pre-configured and customizable template options 

Confidence backed by Moodys

Inform decisions with templated and clearly sourced credit memos underpinned by Moody’s data foundation 

AI with purpose built for regulated industries

Moody’s AI-powered Credit Memo solutions are designed for the realities of highly regulated environments where transparency, oversight and human expertise are essential.

Built on Moody’s data foundation, including more than 590 million entities and decades of industry insights, our coordinated AI agents operate on deeply structured, AI-ready data to support critical credit workflows and elevate human potential. 

See our AI-generated Credit Memo in action:

Ready to work with Moody’s to transform your approach to credit decisioning?

Interested in our full loan origination solution? Check out Moody’s Lending Suite.

