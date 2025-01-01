Moody’s AI-powered credit memo solutions cut through that complexity. Leveraging our data foundation and Agentic AI, we help to automate the time-consuming processes of gathering, validating, and analyzing information, then generate a transparent, consistently structured memo in minutes — ready for expert review and refinement. Memos are transparent, clearly sourced and structured within a consistent template to deliver the context and clarity necessary to help inform confident credit decisions.

Embedded in your lending workflow or accessed through Moody’s platform, our AI‑powered credit memos are built on Moody’s proprietary data and can seamlessly incorporate borrower financials, annual reports, webs search information, and more. They equip you with the insight to support company credit analysis, guide portfolio strategy, or perform loan‑specific credit assessments. Whether your priority is company analysis or deep‑dive loan underwriting, Moody’s delivers the tools to help you need to act decisively.