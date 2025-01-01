Commercial Loan Origination Solution - Moody’s

Outdated systems, manual processes, and fragmented systems and documentation can lead to inefficient and disconnected processes and hinder the efficiency of your commercial lending operations. These challenges are common among commercial lenders and can lead to poor departmental communication, isolated data, and the constant pressure of adhering to new and stringent regulations. It's time to change!
Moody’s Lending Suite offers a comprehensive solution designed by lenders for lenders to modernize the entire commercial loan origination life cycle. Created by seasoned banking experts, this suite helps you make confident credit risk management decisions with enhanced ease and operational efficiency. Discover the transformative benefits Moody’s Lending Suite can bring to your lending origination process.
Moody’s Lending Suite Loan Origination is your one-stop solution for digital lending automation from start to finish. Leverage world-class data and analysis to streamline the loan origination process, optimize your lending portfolio, and stay ahead of competitors. Experience seamless, effective, and efficient lending like never before.
Simplify commercial loan applications across all assets with a convenient digital process:
Digital loan application
Secure document collection
Target for profitability
Proactive KYC screening
Automate workflows and confidently assess borrower risk with in-house or Moody’s award-winning models:
AI-enabled spreading automation
Robust financial analysis
Integrated content
Model lifecycle management
Make quicker and more informed decisions with an integrated system for data, market insights, and forecast scenarios:
Deal structuring
GenAI-generated credit memo
Loan conditions and policy expectations
Finish strong and close out approved loans faster with complete data, automated closing document creation, and easy document exchange:
Complete data compilation
Auto-generated loan documents
Document exchange
E-signatures
Core banking integration
In the face of evolving customer demands and the growing need for efficiency in lending practices, the banking industry is looking toward technological innovation for improved solutions.
