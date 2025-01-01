Commercial Loan Origination Solution - Moody’s

Moody's logo
Outdated systems, manual processes, and fragmented systems and documentation can lead to inefficient and disconnected processes and hinder the efficiency of your commercial lending operations. These challenges are common among commercial lenders and can lead to poor departmental communication, isolated data, and the constant pressure of adhering to new and stringent regulations. It's time to change!

Moody’s Lending Suite offers a comprehensive solution designed by lenders for lenders to modernize the entire commercial loan origination life cycle. Created by seasoned banking experts, this suite helps you make confident credit risk management decisions with enhanced ease and operational efficiency. Discover the transformative benefits Moody’s Lending Suite can bring to your lending origination process.

Moody’s Lending Suite Loan Origination is your one-stop solution for digital lending automation from start to finish. Leverage world-class data and analysis to streamline the loan origination process, optimize your lending portfolio, and stay ahead of competitors. Experience seamless, effective, and efficient lending like never before.

Better client experience

In today's fast-paced world, exceeding customer expectations is crucial. With Moody’s Lending Suite Loan Origination solution, you can provide a modern, convenient, and transparent process from the initial credit request through to documentation, information gathering, decision-making, and closing. This streamlined approach helps provide a superior client experience every step of the way.

Compete for the best business

Speed up the decision-making process and stop losing valuable customers due to process delays. Moody’s Lending Suite Loan Origination solution leverages the world’s largest datasets of financial and non-financial firms, helping your bank prioritize quality credit requests, and our data-driven analysis can lead to quicker credit decisions, setting you apart from competitors.

Manage risk

Managing risk effectively is paramount in commercial lending, and Moody’s Lending Suite Loan Origination solution provides robust financial and credit risk analysis capabilities. This tool gives you a comprehensive understanding of your borrowers' risk profiles, helping you make high-quality credit decisions with confidence.

Focus on growth

Move beyond the limitations of spreadsheets and manual work. Automation and AI-powered workflows embedded throughout Moody’s Lending Suite allow your business to scale quickly while helping your workforce to focus on clients, meaningful analysis, and growth. This focus on growth can make your operations more efficient while also preparing your business for expansion.

Highlighted features

Digital borrower and lender application

Simplify commercial loan applications across all assets with our user-friendly digital borrower engagement process. Dynamic applications, guided workflows, and secure document collection make the process easy for both lenders and borrowers from the very first interaction. Collect information once to save time, reduce data entry mistakes, and manage documents easily through a digital process. Proactive KYC screening helps you quickly identify risky loans so you can focus on the profitable ones.

Effective automated spreading

Transform your financial spreading process and achieve incredible speed, consistency, and effectiveness. This level of automation helps you carry out your financial assessments with maximum efficiency. Integrating a machine learning solution into your workflow can streamline financial spreading, reclaiming valuable time and dedicating it to more strategic initiatives. This change empowers your business and positions you to make more informed and timely decisions.

Powerful rating capabilities

Streamline complex credit risk rating assessments with access to data, forecasts, scorecards, and stress-testing tools efficiently. These features improve workflows, provide deeper insights into credit risks, and boost high-quality loan volumes. Utilize these tools to manage and mitigate potential risks and simplify complex credit decisions. Easy access to relevant data allows proactive identification and addressing of possible issues, empowering comprehensive credit risk assessments. This robust financial analysis tool offers a complete view of credit risk.

Efficient credit memo creation

Make confident decisions by leveraging the power of GenAI combined with Moody’s insights to generate comprehensive credit memos. With just a click of a button, you can create detailed and insightful credit memos for your review, enhancing your decision-making process. By automating the gathering of information, enriching the content, and writing narratives, Automated Credit Memo saves time and effort and generates accurate and complete memos. 

01 Borrower engagement

Borrower engagement

Simplify commercial loan applications across all assets with a convenient digital process:

  • Digital loan application

  • Secure document collection
     

  • Target for profitability

  • Proactive KYC screening

More on borrower engagement
02 Spreading and scoring

Spreading and scoring

Automate workflows and confidently assess borrower risk with in-house or Moody’s award-winning models:

  • AI-enabled spreading automation

  • Robust financial analysis

  • Integrated content

  • Model lifecycle management

More on spreading and scoring
03 Underwriting and decisioning

Underwriting and decisioning

Make quicker and more informed decisions with an integrated system for data, market insights, and forecast scenarios:

  • Deal structuring

  • GenAI-generated credit memo

  • Loan conditions and policy expectations

More on underwriting and decisioning
04 Loan operations

Loan operations

Finish strong and close out approved loans faster with complete data, automated closing document creation, and easy document exchange:

  • Complete data compilation

  • Auto-generated loan documents

  • Document exchange

  • E-signatures

  • Core banking integration

More on loan operations

The Moody’s difference

With our specialized and agile intelligence, Moody’s brings together the best of data, experience, and best-practice capabilities to help organizations like yours navigate risk and unlock opportunity. 

A century of trusted expertise and tailored solutions

For more than 100 years, financial institutions have trusted us as a dedicated partner. We tailor our solutions to help your organization navigate the complexities of the financial landscape, fostering strong partnerships that drive long-term success. 

Our data-driven insights set us apart, combining private and public financial statements, award-winning models, economic scenarios, and robust physical and transition risk and sustainability data to deliver a deeper understanding of risk and opportunity.

Next-generation technology for business growth

We leverage the power of technology such as generative artificial intelligence (GenAI), machine learning, as well as cloud computing and APIs to deliver maximum value for your business – bring efficiencies, enhance agility, scalability, and automation, while optimizing costs.

Empowering success through expert guidance

Building on our deep-rooted expertise in risk, extensive resources, and innovative technology, we help customers build custom solutions to suit their organizational needs, as well as provide them with the skills they need to succeed. 

