Moody's logo
Americas: +1-212-553-1653 Japan: +81-3-5408-4100 Asia Pacific: +852-3551-3077 EMEA: +44-20-7772-5454
Contact
None
Pathways to GenAI-ready data

Decision Intelligence - optimized for AI-powered environments

Jump to
Moody's

Moody’s Decision Intelligence, built for your AI ecosystem

The growing adoption of AI has led to the development of sophisticated internal ecosystems across major corporations, banks, insurers, and asset managers. As organizations pursue gains in productivity, personalization, and data-driven decision-making, the absence of well-governed, consistent data can result in misaligned strategies, increased exposure to risk, and missed opportunities.

 

Moody’s delivers enriched, contextualized data with broad coverage and long-standing consistency — the renowned breadth, depth, and global coverage that has been empowering organizations to make confident decisions grounded in a clear view of risk for decades.

 

Now optimized for AI environments, our data is available through flexible delivery options — ready to enrich your AI infrastructure whether you're initiating new systems or advancing existing ones.

Read more about MCPs

“Data quality is determinate in AI effectiveness, but the power of LLMs are they can handle unstructured information in a way that wasn't possible before, so the structure might not still be necessary, but the quality is.”

— Director, Professional Services, EMEA

Learn more

AI-ready data delivery options

Smart API

Conversational access for humans and AI agents

For teams using AI agents or natural language interfaces prioritizing guided control over execution. Access Moody’s data through intuitive, conversational queries—designed for both humans and AI to execute predefined tasks while maintaining control over inputs, defined flows and outcomes.

Ai

Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers

Advanced orchestration for multi-step AI workflows

For advanced AI environments prioritizing dynamic orchestration, MCP servers streamline content delivery through centralized management, flexible integration, and tailored distribution to help enable efficient coordination across systems and teams. Empower your LLMs to reason, analyze, and act with Moody’s agents that select agentic tools and execute multi-step workflows based on user intent.

Insights

search results go here

Book & Explore

Request a demo

Get in touch or book a demo to explore how we can help.