From reactive to proactive: How AI is transforming risk and compliance

AI in risk-related compliance

Following our 2023 study on AI in compliance, Moody’s has conducted a global study exploring evolving attitudes, adoption, and use cases of AI in risk-related compliance. This update highlights key benefits, drivers, barriers, and concerns, raising awareness of AI’s growing potential in the field.

Our research consisted of upfront interviews with global AI specialists, a survey of 600 risk and compliance practitioners spanning sectors, geographies, and company sizes, followed by interviews with some of the survey participants.

Get your copy of the study report and find out more about:

  • AI awareness and usage 
  • Perceptions of AI  
  • The evolving landscape of AI regulation  
  • The future of AI and the role of risk and compliance officers 
The five W's and H of AI risk and compliance infographic

Mind the gap: AI’s big leap in risk and compliance

Watch our live webinar where we reveal the findings from our study into AI in risk-related compliance.

First up, Paul Nola, partner at We Live Context (the research consultancy that conducted the study on Moody's behalf), guided us step-by-step through the results of the research.

This was then followed by a panel discussion with global risk, compliance, and innovation specialists, who provided their helpful insights into the study and on the future of the AI landscape. Moderated by Moody’s Ted Datta, Senior Director, the panel includes:

  • Carrie Chai, VP, Model Development, Enterprise Risk Management at EQ Bank  
  • Anna Jacobson, Chief Risk and Compliance Officer, Paysend  
  • Tim Lutz, Managing Director, Compliance Data Innovation and Technology at State Street  
Moody's AI survey

Risk and compliance in the age of artificial intelligence

Engage with the results of our study into AI in risk-related compliance through this interactive data story. Select specific questions and see the percentage breakdowns; filter and read the verbatim responses of participants; select a picture that shows propensity towards usage; and have the data presented to you by region and sector.

Explore how AI is transforming risk and compliance using this dynamic data visualization.

Risk and compliance in the age of AI

Report findings

AI moves from experimentation to acceleration in risk and compliance

AI is no longer just a buzzword in compliance and risk management. What began as cautious experimentation has quickly evolved into mainstream momentum, with over half of companies now actively using or trialing AI and many more preparing to scale as adoption accelerates. 

How Moody’s can help now

Innovative use of AI in risk and compliance

Navigate global risks enterprise wide
Moody's Maxsight™ unified risk platform consolidates thousands of data points to provide a comprehensive view of risk across your third-party network. With flexible and configurable features, Maxsight™ enhances decision-making, streamlines workflows, and uncovers hidden threats, leveraging advanced AI technology for intelligent screening and predictive analytics.

Name matching and screening
AI Review, Moody’s advanced screening tool, can cut false positives by as much as 80% to speed up decision-making. Our machine learning model generates an alert score for every name screened, serving as an initial screening filter. Experience a more streamlined name-matching and screening process with AI that delivers more precise results and fewer false positives.

Customer and entity profiling
Grid is our comprehensive risk database of adverse media, sanctions, watchlists, and politically exposed persons (PEPs). To process adverse media, articles are continuously ingested as soon as they become available. Multiple processes are run with each source provider for quality controls. Our Risk Relevancy, Article Deduplication, and Entity-Event Recognition models, combined with our keyword-based filters, are designed to help our customers identify only the risks that matter.

Uncover complex ownership structures
Drill down into multiple layers of ownership and across global borders to find the answers you need for UBO Discovery. Moody’s can combine leading leading machine learning (ML) with optical character recognition (OCR) and connections to live global registers to extract and analyze complex shareholder data - supporting audit-proof due diligence.

Report findings

AI’s growing pains in risk and compliance

AI’s early promise in compliance and risk management is evolving. Although initial adoption brought optimism and strong results, growing awareness of its limitations and risks is prompting a shift toward more cautious, deliberate integration to ensure long-term value. 

Resources and reading

Articles on AI, machine learning, and generative AI in compliance

What are the essentials of automating unified risk management? A brief guide to Maxsight™

Risk management is about more than identifying threats—it's also about making good decisions about who to work with. How do you leverage systems to help unlock data-driven insights?

Demystifying agentic AI

The next frontier in artificial intelligence comes with ambition, autonomy, and agency. At Moody’s, we’re already putting agentic AI to work, focusing not just on its potential, but on concrete steps to both automate and enhance workflows. 

Generative AI (GenAI) and data quality: Paving the path to AI success

Explore how high-quality, interoperable data is essential for GenAI success — promoting seamless integration, real-time governance, and extensive insights across systems to drive innovation, efficiency, and strategic decision-making. 

AI governance: Navigating EU compliance standards

Explore AI governance with insights into the EU AI Act for compliance officers and policymakers.

Discover more on our Insights page.

Report findings

AI adoption spurs new expectations for compliance leadership

Risk and compliance professionals overwhelmingly acknowledge that AI will reshape their roles and believe their responsibilities will be impacted as AI becomes embedded in daily operations. This reflects a broad recognition that the spread of AI is inevitable and will fundamentally transform the nature of risk and compliance work. 

Moody’s leading innovation

Using AI to innovate with purpose

Moody's always innovates with purpose, driving industry transformation by understanding and then utilizing the potential of cutting-edge technologies including AI, which forms one of our strategic technology pillars.

For more than 10 years, Moody’s has leveraged AI and machine learning (ML) to construct sophisticated credit risk models and to automate solutions for data extraction. Our aims are to minimize manual tasks and augment productivity to support clients, while placing ourselves at the forefront of digital transformation.

As a pioneer in the implementation of AI and ML, the journey continues with deployment of Generative AI (GenAI) for different client use cases. Visit our innovation insights page to find out more and to access resources on all our latest initiatives. 

We would love to show you what Moody's can do! Get a demo or alternatively, keep reading to discover more about how Moody's can help you.

